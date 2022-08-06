Drive Second Sight 4k Limited Where is it????
#1
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 22
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Drive Second Sight 4k Limited Where is it????
This was to be released this week,(UK date seemed to be 6/6-US seems 6/10), BUT it does not seem to be available anywhere in my searching- just listed as sold out! did they already sell them all SO quickly or any info on delay like the Dawn set was?
Any info appreciated.
Any info appreciated.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off