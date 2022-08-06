DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Drive Second Sight 4k Limited Where is it????

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

Drive Second Sight 4k Limited Where is it????

   
Old 06-08-22, 06:23 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 22
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Drive Second Sight 4k Limited Where is it????
This was to be released this week,(UK date seemed to be 6/6-US seems 6/10), BUT it does not seem to be available anywhere in my searching- just listed as  sold out! did they already sell them all SO quickly or any info on delay like the Dawn  set was?
Any info appreciated.
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.