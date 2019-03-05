DVD Talk Forum

The Hitcher (1986) > 5/3/19 > German LE Blu-ray.

   
The Hitcher (1986) > 5/3/19 > German LE Blu-ray (Region Free).
I know its been out and this maybe passed its prime, but I just found out about it and Im fucking excited. Maybe others didnt know as well.

This is the only Blu-ray to my knowledge and from review it sounds stellar. New 2k scan, great Mark Isham score and extras ported over from UK only SE DVD many moons ago which I just popped in, but looks like garbage now. Have yet to get to 38min doc with cast and crew, but this blu has it and great vis/aud for movie. Not sure how extras were handled. Review also mentioned its region free and he played on an A player and worked fine. Though the sites are contrary. So, now everyone can enjoy this classic again, how it was intended, in full HD glory. Tried to watch a so called HD version on one cable channel one time. Maybe Sony or MGM channel and it was garbage.

Im excited. And maybe others too remember this gem of the 80s. Sure Roy Batty is iconic, but John Ryder will live forever.

So, if interested, here some links and info. Little pricey. But for me, this is my youth. Late night, HBO at my dads whenever. Might have seen in theater, not to sure. And it says uncut, but as far as I can tell, there is only one 97min cut...

Amazon US Amazon US
(in-stock, not eligible for Prime)
Amazon Germany Amazon Germany
(for some info, all in German though, but youll get gist)

Review:


(go to about 5:20 when he gets more into design and specs. First 5 about movie itself and his love)





