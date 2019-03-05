The Hitcher (1986) > 5/3/19 > German LE Blu-ray.
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
The Hitcher (1986) > 5/3/19 > German LE Blu-ray (Region Free).
I know its been out and this maybe passed its prime, but I just found out about it and Im fucking excited. Maybe others didnt know as well.
This is the only Blu-ray to my knowledge and from review it sounds stellar. New 2k scan, great Mark Isham score and extras ported over from UK only SE DVD many moons ago which I just popped in, but looks like garbage now. Have yet to get to 38min doc with cast and crew, but this blu has it and great vis/aud for movie. Not sure how extras were handled. Review also mentioned its region free and he played on an A player and worked fine. Though the sites are contrary. So, now everyone can enjoy this classic again, how it was intended, in full HD glory. Tried to watch a so called HD version on one cable channel one time. Maybe Sony or MGM channel and it was garbage.
Im excited. And maybe others too remember this gem of the 80s. Sure Roy Batty is iconic, but John Ryder will live forever.
So, if interested, here some links and info. Little pricey. But for me, this is my youth. Late night, HBO at my dads whenever. Might have seen in theater, not to sure. And it says uncut, but as far as I can tell, there is only one 97min cut...
Review:
(go to about 5:20 when he gets more into design and specs. First 5 about movie itself and his love)
This is the only Blu-ray to my knowledge and from review it sounds stellar. New 2k scan, great Mark Isham score and extras ported over from UK only SE DVD many moons ago which I just popped in, but looks like garbage now. Have yet to get to 38min doc with cast and crew, but this blu has it and great vis/aud for movie. Not sure how extras were handled. Review also mentioned its region free and he played on an A player and worked fine. Though the sites are contrary. So, now everyone can enjoy this classic again, how it was intended, in full HD glory. Tried to watch a so called HD version on one cable channel one time. Maybe Sony or MGM channel and it was garbage.
Im excited. And maybe others too remember this gem of the 80s. Sure Roy Batty is iconic, but John Ryder will live forever.
So, if interested, here some links and info. Little pricey. But for me, this is my youth. Late night, HBO at my dads whenever. Might have seen in theater, not to sure. And it says uncut, but as far as I can tell, there is only one 97min cut...
Review:
(go to about 5:20 when he gets more into design and specs. First 5 about movie itself and his love)
Last edited by OldBoy; 04-27-20 at 08:08 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off