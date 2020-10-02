Parasite (2019)...anyone know of an English-friendly SE Blu-ray?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,634
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 15 Posts
Parasite (2019)...anyone know of an English-friendly SE Blu-ray?
I so want more than just short q & a on US release. Anyone know of anything, talk of a SE somewhere, sometime soon, that is English-friendly? Thanks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off