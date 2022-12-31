Add Venmo to Amazon and get $10 credit

Quote:

Add a Venmo account to Amazon account Promotion (the Promotion). This is a limited time offer (the Offer) that will end on 12/31/2022 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements. To claim the promotion credit (the Credit), complete the following actions: 1.) Sign in to your Amazon.com account, 2.) Click on the advertisement or email regarding this Promotion; and 3.) Follow the instructions on screen to complete the process. Upon successfully adding a Venmo account to your Amazon account, the Credit will be applied to your Amazon.com account. To redeem the credit, make subsequent eligible purchase(s) using any valid payment method. Credit amounts may vary by offer. Customers have 30 days to redeem the Credit. This Offer is limited to one per customer and Amazon account. Each Venmo account participating in this Offer will be eligible for one Credit only. Customers who have already added a Venmo account to their Amazon account and received a Credit for doing so are not be eligible for another Credit to add an additional Venmo account in the next 12 months. This Offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon.com Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". This Offer does not apply to digital content. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes and Credits (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards. Amazon and Venmo reserve the right to modify or cancel the Offer at any time. This Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. The Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you place an order using a Credit and then return or cancel that order, the Credit cannot be refunded or re-used. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. You are responsible for the final purchase price after the credit is applied, plus applicable taxes and shipping charges. The Offer only applies if the same delivery speed is selected for all Qualifying Items and Promotional Items, as applicable. Please check the "Delivery Details" section during checkout to confirm that all Qualifying Items and Promotional Items have the same delivery speed. The Credit has no cash redemption value and are not transferable or assignable. If you violate any of these terms, the Offer will be invalid. Amazons Conditions of Use apply.