Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months

   
Old 06-15-21, 12:42 PM
  #1  
Thread Starter
 
Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
Amazons next Prime Day deal is here. Now through June 22, you can subscribe to a list of Amazon Prime Video Channels for just $0.99/month for two months.

Here are the channels you can subscribe to for $0.99/month right now:
Old 06-15-21, 12:56 PM
  #2  
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
Thanks! I always wanted to try Acorn TV out and $2 for two months is an excellent price. I also subscribed to PBS Masterpiece to watch Sandition.
Old 06-15-21, 01:41 PM
  #3  
Thread Starter
 
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
I've currently got two weeks left on a 2-month 99 cent deal on Shudder. I suppose I can continue it by taking the AMC+ deal (which includes Shudder, and IFC). I may pick up Paramount also. I like the 99 cent plans, -it's a fairly guilt-free way for me to add to my streaming.
Old 06-15-21, 01:50 PM
  #4  
DJariya's Avatar
 
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
PBS documentaries is an excellent channel. I know most of us have way too many streaming options and not enough time, but it's a good channel for current and catalog PBS content, especially the old Ken Burns documentaries.
