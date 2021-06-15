Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
Amazons next Prime Day deal is here. Now through June 22, you can subscribe to a list of Amazon Prime Video Channels for just $0.99/month for two months.
Here are the channels you can subscribe to for $0.99/month right now:
Here are the channels you can subscribe to for $0.99/month right now:
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,088
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
Thanks! I always wanted to try Acorn TV out and $2 for two months is an excellent price. I also subscribed to PBS Masterpiece to watch Sandition.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
I've currently got two weeks left on a 2-month 99 cent deal on Shudder. I suppose I can continue it by taking the AMC+ deal (which includes Shudder, and IFC). I may pick up Paramount also. I like the 99 cent plans, -it's a fairly guilt-free way for me to add to my streaming.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,688
Received 910 Likes on 680 Posts
Re: Amazon Prime Video - Selected Channels $0.99/month for two months
PBS documentaries is an excellent channel. I know most of us have way too many streaming options and not enough time, but it's a good channel for current and catalog PBS content, especially the old Ken Burns documentaries.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off