Amazon Prime Members - Buy $40 Gift Card & Get $10 Credit
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Amazon Prime Members - Buy $40 Gift Card & Get $10 Credit
Prime Member Exclusive
Get $10 promotional credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or Prime Day eGift Card
Promo Code: GIFTFORPD21
Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), June 20, 2021 while supplies last.
Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.
Offer is limited on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin and the Prime Day eGift cards only.
Get $10 promotional credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or Prime Day eGift Card
Promo Code: GIFTFORPD21
Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), June 20, 2021 while supplies last.
Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.
Offer is limited on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin and the Prime Day eGift cards only.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off