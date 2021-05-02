DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Hot Deals
Reload this Page >

Vinyl Beatles White Album - $13.99 @ Target B&M

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Hot Deals Post and Discuss Non-DVD Bargains and Sales!

Vinyl Beatles White Album - $13.99 @ Target B&M

   
Old 02-05-21, 05:19 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Posts: 863
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Vinyl Beatles White Album - $13.99 @ Target B&M
While visiting my local Target store yesterday, I saw a number of vinyl albums on clearance. They were located on an end-cap facing the back of the store in front of the TVs (NOT in the Vinyl Record section).

I picked up this $44.80 Beatles White Album (2 Vinyl Discs) for $13.99. https://www.target.com/p/beatles-bea...58#lnk=sametab




Only a few other vinyl titles were available, and I can only remember the new "Chicks" album (formerly The Dixie Chicks") as one of them.

It doesn't appear Target is offering any of these clearance deals online.
rich-y is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Hot Deals

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.