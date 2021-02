Vinyl Beatles White Album - $13.99 @ Target B&M

While visiting my local Target store yesterday, I saw a number of vinyl albums on clearance. They were located on an end-cap facing the back of the store in front of the TVs (NOT in the Vinyl Record section).I picked up this $44.80 Beatles White Album (2 Vinyl Discs) for $13.99. https://www.target.com/p/beatles-bea...58#lnk=sametab Only a few other vinyl titles were available, and I can only remember the new "Chicks" album (formerly The Dixie Chicks") as one of them.It doesn't appear Target is offering any of these clearance deals online.