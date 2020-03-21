Coronavirus Deals
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Little Caesars Pizza - Free Delivery through 3/29 ($10 min)
https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/
Uber Eats - No Delivery Fees
https://www.ubereats.com/
Outback Steakhouse - Free Delivery though April 30th
https://www.outback.com/
Chipotle - Free Delivery through 3/30 ($10 min)
https://www.chipotle.com/freedelivery
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Lots of deals in the video game, book, and comic book worlds. Been posting lots of them in those particular deal threads, which you probably follow if you care, but I’ll try to remember to post some of the better ones here too.
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Panera Bread - Free Delivery in March ($15 min)
Promo Code - FREEDELIVERY
https://delivery.panerabread.com
Pieology Pizza - Free Delivery in March
https://order.pieology.com/
Domino's Pizza - 50% Off All Pizzas this weekend
https://www.dominos.com/en/index
Subway - Free Delivery
Use Promo Code - SUBWAYNOW
https://www.subway.com/
Re: Coronavirus Deals
I checked prices for July to bring her out for Pitchfork, but those prices aren't discounted (yet).
