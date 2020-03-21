DVD Talk Forum

Coronavirus Deals

Hot Deals

Coronavirus Deals

   
03-21-20, 09:28 AM
Coronavirus Deals
Here's a thread for all the sites offering special deals and extended free trials.

Comixology Unlimited 60-Day Free Trial
Amazon Music HD 90-Day Free Trial
James Taylor's Memoir "Break Shot: My First 21 Years" (Audible Audiobook) FREE
03-21-20, 09:29 AM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Lots of cheap flights! (I kid, I kid, please don't travel anywhere unless it's like life or death)
03-21-20, 09:42 AM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Little Caesars Pizza - Free Delivery through 3/29 ($10 min)
https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/

Uber Eats - No Delivery Fees
https://www.ubereats.com/

Outback Steakhouse - Free Delivery though April 30th
https://www.outback.com/

Chipotle - Free Delivery through 3/30 ($10 min)
https://www.chipotle.com/freedelivery
03-21-20, 09:45 AM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Fandango Now 20% Off one purchase (no bundles)

Promo Code: HOME

https://www.fandangonow.com/
03-21-20, 11:35 AM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Lots of deals in the video game, book, and comic book worlds. Been posting lots of them in those particular deal threads, which you probably follow if you care, but I’ll try to remember to post some of the better ones here too.
03-21-20, 08:27 PM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Panera Bread - Free Delivery in March ($15 min)
Promo Code - FREEDELIVERY
https://delivery.panerabread.com

Pieology Pizza - Free Delivery in March
https://order.pieology.com/

Domino's Pizza - 50% Off All Pizzas this weekend
https://www.dominos.com/en/index

Subway - Free Delivery
Use Promo Code - SUBWAYNOW
https://www.subway.com/

03-21-20, 09:41 PM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Lots of cheap flights! (I kid, I kid, please don't travel anywhere unless it's like life or death)
I booked a round trip flight from Chicago to LA in May for $35 via Spirit
03-22-20, 04:40 PM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Originally Posted by PerryD View Post
I booked a round trip flight from Chicago to LA in May for $35 via Spirit

Damn ... how far out? Might be worthwhile to plan a future vacation ... (not that I want to go to LA).

Edit: I just saw ... May.
03-22-20, 07:40 PM
Re: Coronavirus Deals
Originally Posted by Abob Teff View Post
Damn ... how far out? Might be worthwhile to plan a future vacation ... (not that I want to go to LA).

Edit: I just saw ... May.
My daughter lives in LA, and I bought tickets to see Apocalyptica & Lacuna Coil with her there. If the show gets cancelled, I'll still be able to hang out with her. Last fall, I paid around $250 to fly out there.

I checked prices for July to bring her out for Pitchfork, but those prices aren't discounted (yet).
