Horrors "in a catatonic state"?

What, out of the horror films you have seen, involve the protagonist in a catatonic state?



I've seen the 1990 classic "Jacob's Ladder", and the 2006 oddity "Sublime".



Both are great voyages into the unknown, giving only vague clues as to the outcome.

In Sublime, I particularly enjoyed "Mandingo", and in Jacob's Ladder I thought the girlfriend was superb.



So what other great catatonic films are there out there?

