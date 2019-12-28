Don't look in the basement (1973)

The opening scene actually made me laugh out loud!

Some old guy is chopping up wood, then randomly (and inexplicably) decides to hack the doc to death!

I'm not saying it's a particularly entertaining horror film, but it certainly has some unique characters.

The dame who's playing mother to a doll, the nympho who's obsessed with the old man, the curly-haired guy who tries to troll everyone, etc.

Worth watching about 3-5 times.





​