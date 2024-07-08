New releases for the week of Monday, July 8th, 2024
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,127
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
New releases for the week of Monday, July 8th, 2024
New releases for the week of Monday, July 8th, 2024
- Loop Track (Arrow Video) (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Monkey Man: Collector's Edition (UK Import)
- Monkey Man: Collector's Edition - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (UK Import)
- Strip Nude for Your Killer (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Crow: Salvation (UK Import)
#2
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,127
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
New releases for the week of Monday, July 8th, 2024
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 29,104
Received 1,981 Likes on 1,302 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, July 8th, 2024
Le samurai, The Boy and the Heron, and The Country Girl are on the docket for me this week.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off