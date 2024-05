More Ultraman coming to Blu-ray!

Listings are going up for Ultraman Taiga (+the New Generation Climax movie) from Mill Creek, picking up where they left off with R/B. Hopefully this means there's a new Tsuburaya deal with many more titles to come! Taiga was a bit in limbo prior to this, being (I think?) the only mainline Ultra series from TsuPro without an official U.S. release of some sort. (The post-Taiga series were officially released on YouTube, and everything where Tsuburaya is the sole rightsholder pre-Taiga is on DVD/Blu-ray.)Barring a delay, which has gotten to be standard practice for Ultraman these days, we're looking at 7/30 for Taiga.