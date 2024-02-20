DVD Talk Forum

RIP Disney Movie Club

02-20-24, 12:22 PM
RIP Disney Movie Club
Given the exclusives they had, I figured itd be more appropriate to post this news here rather than the Store forum.



02-20-24, 12:49 PM
Re: RIP Disney Movie Club
Oh wow, I'm glad I was able to get one last big order in with the recent Cameron special editions for dirt cheap. For a movie collector, I loved their selection of club exclusives, lots of great movies from my childhood (e.g. Black Hole) and even my kid's childhood (Goofy Movie!) only available in the club.
