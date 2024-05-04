DVD Talk Forum

RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production

   
02-20-24, 12:22 PM
Adam Tyner
RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Given the exclusives they had, I figured itd be more appropriate to post this news here rather than the Store forum.



02-20-24, 12:49 PM
PerryD
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Oh wow, I'm glad I was able to get one last big order in with the recent Cameron special editions for dirt cheap. For a movie collector, I loved their selection of club exclusives, lots of great movies from my childhood (e.g. Black Hole) and even my kid's childhood (Goofy Movie!) only available in the club.
02-20-24, 02:00 PM
lwhy?
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Sony is going to take over Disney's physical media production. https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/022024-1000
02-20-24, 02:02 PM
Adam Tyner
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
The Digital Bits, FWIW, reports that this is related to a larger deal between Disney and Sony, which involves Sony basically taking over Disney's home video business soup to nuts, from authoring discs to distribution. One small upside among many potential downsides is that this could mean more (any?) BD-100s and Dolby Vision for UHD releases.
02-20-24, 03:38 PM
Josh Z
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner
One small upside among many potential downsides is that this could mean more (any?) BD-100s and Dolby Vision for UHD releases.
Maybe, but Sony hasn't exactly been cranking out physical releases for its own catalog recently.
02-20-24, 04:00 PM
CubsWin
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Ok, now give me a massive clearance sale!

I have been a DMC member for a few years, but I very rarely buy anything so I won't really miss it.
02-20-24, 04:27 PM
clckworang
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Originally Posted by CubsWin
Ok, now give me a massive clearance sale!

I have been a DMC member for a few years, but I very rarely buy anything so I won't really miss it.
Pretty much all of their exclusives are $10.
02-20-24, 04:51 PM
Obi-Wanma
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision sets are now eligible for VIP discounts, even though it says on the item pages that they're not. I just ordered
02-20-24, 04:53 PM
CubsWin
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Originally Posted by clckworang
Pretty much all of their exclusives are $10.
That isn't unusual. It requires a purchase at full price, so it isn't that great of a deal unless you are buying a large volume. Hopefully we eventually see a bigger sale across the board.
02-20-24, 04:55 PM
Toddarino
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Damn I was just gonna sign up too to get some exclusives. Off to eBay i guess.
02-20-24, 06:35 PM
PhantomStranger
 
re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Makes me wonder how Sony will handle the Disney Movie Club exclusives going forward. Will those releases simply disappear or receive wider distribution?

Not a huge fan of Sony's general pricing structure and how they handle deeper catalog product. I would have liked seeing WB taking things over instead of Sony.

I suspect Sony is mostly doing this for the Marvel releases. We'll see how much interest they have in Disney's remaining movie inventory.
02-20-24, 06:52 PM
dex14
 
Re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production
Regarding the Disney/Sony physical media news that we broke this morning on The Digital Bits (link here), we’ve learned the following additional information from our industry sources:
  • Once again, we’ve confirmed that Disney is indeed in the process of transitioning to a licensed physical media distribution model via an agreement with Sony Entertainment.
  • As part of this deal, Sony will market, sell, and distribute new Disney releases plus catalog titles on physical media (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, etc.) to consumers through retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada.
  • This shift is consistent with other strategies that Disney is working to implement company-wide, as exemplified by the company’s recent transitions in other markets.
  • Per usual, Disney regularly evaluates their approach to the physical media market as the home entertainment business and industry at large continue to rapidly evolve alongside consumer behavior.
  • This agreement will allow Disney to continue offering its films and TV shows via physical media retailers and distributors, and most importantly to disc consumers more efficiently.
  • The transition for Disney handing over its physical media operations to Sony has recently commenced and will probably take several month to complete.
  • The first Disney title that will be managed by Sony on physical media will be The First Omen (20th Century Studios), which releases theatrically on 4/5/24 (digital and physical street dates are TBD will be announced in the coming months).
