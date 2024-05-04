re: RIP Disney Movie Club / Sony Taking Over Disney's Physical Media Production

Makes me wonder how Sony will handle the Disney Movie Club exclusives going forward. Will those releases simply disappear or receive wider distribution?



Not a huge fan of Sony's general pricing structure and how they handle deeper catalog product. I would have liked seeing WB taking things over instead of Sony.



I suspect Sony is mostly doing this for the Marvel releases. We'll see how much interest they have in Disney's remaining movie inventory.