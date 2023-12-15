New releases for the week of Monday, February 5th, 2024
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,540
Received 1,805 Likes on 1,189 Posts
New releases for the week of Monday, February 5th, 2024
New releases for the week of Monday, February 5th, 2024
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,170
Received 750 Likes on 628 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, February 5th, 2024
Makes me wonder if they reauthored Burnt Offerings from their original BD to correct a small glitch which was in their video file. Kino acknowledged the error but I don't think they ever did anything about it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off