Sony/Columbia 100 for $100 sale -- how many do already own?

I was surprised to see that I have only 27 of the 100--mostly Westerns and classic musicals--but it certainly helps that this is NOT the "best" 100 Columbia/Sony films. When they have The Net instead of Lawrence of Arabia, that kind of shows that they're going for breadth (and probably stuff that they figure few people would buy). There are probably a couple dozen that I never would've considered buying, but there are many that I just hadn't gotten around to getting, I dislike spending $100 on any media product, but this seems worth it for my collection.



To check, I went to one of the product pages on any of the major services and scrolled through.



https://www.vudu.com/content/browse/...undle-/2880846



ETA: And of course I typo'd the thread title. Oh well.



https://www.mediaplaynews.com/sony-c...-titles-sales/ https://100for100sale.com (link will be active Jan. 16) For celebrating Columbia Pictures' 100th Anniversary, Sony will have a 100 digital films on sale for $100, starting tomorrow:



