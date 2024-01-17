DVD Talk Forum

Sony/Columbia 100 for $100 sale -- how many do already own?

Splitting off from the streaming deals thread: Sony is offering a digital bundle of 100 movies for $100 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures. They also have physical-media sales, but I figured for this forum it might be fun to look at this sale and calculate whether it was a good deal for digital collectors. One of the Sony sites said the sale would be for one week only. All titles are MA, of course.

I was surprised to see that I have only 27 of the 100--mostly Westerns and classic musicals--but it certainly helps that this is NOT the "best" 100 Columbia/Sony films. When they have The Net instead of Lawrence of Arabia, that kind of shows that they're going for breadth (and probably stuff that they figure few people would buy). There are probably a couple dozen that I never would've considered buying, but there are many that I just hadn't gotten around to getting, I dislike spending $100 on any media product, but this seems worth it for my collection.

To check, I went to one of the product pages on any of the major services and scrolled through.

https://www.vudu.com/content/browse/...undle-/2880846

ETA: And of course I typo'd the thread title. Oh well.

Originally Posted by TheBang
For celebrating Columbia Pictures' 100th Anniversary, Sony will have a 100 digital films on sale for $100, starting tomorrow:

https://100for100sale.com (link will be active Jan. 16)
https://www.mediaplaynews.com/sony-c...-titles-sales/
Originally Posted by IDrinkMolson
This sale is live. I can't get the Vudu page to load, or the 100 link above.

iTunes: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie-bundle...g4h3b3s06wk0xq
In a browser, you'll get a pop up of the list of movies. If it doesn't work on iphone, search for one of the movies in the Apple TV app, then scroll down and look for the bundle.

Vudu: https://www.vudu.com/content/browse/...undle-/2880846

I found this on Amazon but don't see a way to purchase there: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/stor...umbia_pictures


I decided to get it. I didn't own around 60 of them. I'll have to go through them, but I think a couple more were 4k upgrades too.
