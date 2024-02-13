DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Marvels - February 13, 2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

The Marvels - February 13, 2024

   
Old 01-08-24, 03:30 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 918
Received 33 Likes on 23 Posts
The Marvels - February 13, 2024
The Marvels arrives on Blu-ray on February 13:

THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
BackStJoe (01-08-24)
Old 01-08-24, 04:13 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,770
Received 251 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: The Marvels - February 13, 2024
Again in the minority but day one purchase for me.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-24, 05:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,770
Received 251 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: The Marvels - February 13, 2024
Digital next week, January 16th.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
The Official Vinegar Syndrome Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.