The Marvels - February 13, 2024
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
The Marvels - February 13, 2024
The Marvels arrives on Blu-ray on February 13:
THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online
THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,770
Received 251 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: The Marvels - February 13, 2024
Again in the minority but day one purchase for me.
#3
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,770
Received 251 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: The Marvels - February 13, 2024
Digital next week, January 16th.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off