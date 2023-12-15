Cinématographe Films - another Vinegar Syndrome sub-label
Normally I would put something like this in the VinSyn thread, but their new line sounds distinctive enough to warrant its own thread.
First title coming in January 2024!
Taking its name from the Lumière Brothers invention of the same name, Cinématographe is a new sub-label from Vinegar Syndrome that seeks to fill gaps in the canon of American cinema. Offering a mix of auteur driven studio films produced during the New Hollywood era of the late 1960s and 70s all the way through the indie boom of the 1980s and 90s, Cinématographe will explore the wide breadth of American moviemaking, spanning numerous genres and scales of production.
Curated and produced by Vinegar Syndromes Justin LaLiberty, each limited edition release will be housed in a specially designed, cloth-bound, media book with embossed foil titles and custom molded disc trays accompanied by a slipcase featuring newly commissioned art and an individually numbered J-card.
