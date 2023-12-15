DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Cinématographe Films - another Vinegar Syndrome sub-label

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Cinématographe Films - another Vinegar Syndrome sub-label

   
Old 12-15-23, 12:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,303
Received 1,747 Likes on 1,145 Posts
Cinématographe Films - another Vinegar Syndrome sub-label
Normally I would put something like this in the VinSyn thread, but their new line sounds distinctive enough to warrant its own thread.



First title coming in January 2024!

Taking its name from the Lumière Brothers invention of the same name, Cinématographe is a new sub-label from Vinegar Syndrome that seeks to fill gaps in the canon of American cinema. Offering a mix of auteur driven studio films produced during the New Hollywood era of the late 1960s and 70s all the way through the indie boom of the 1980s and 90s, Cinématographe will explore the wide breadth of American moviemaking, spanning numerous genres and scales of production.

Curated and produced by Vinegar Syndromes Justin LaLiberty, each limited edition release will be housed in a specially designed, cloth-bound, media book with embossed foil titles and custom molded disc trays accompanied by a slipcase featuring newly commissioned art and an individually numbered J-card.
Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
The Criterion Collection 4K/Blu-ray Discussion and Release Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.