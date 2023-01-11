Re: The Christmas Martian

Quote: Brian T Originally Posted by I suspect both Coreys were probably in it, and that could be traumatizing for me.

Quote: But I gotta know . . . was Feldman doing his tired Michael Jackson schtick in it?

They were, but not at the same time (or even the same season).Not the day I was on set and I dont believe in the episode itself (though I havent seen it since 2002). The day before (or something like that), the musicians in the cast and crew put on a talent show-like thing, and I know Corey performed. Maybe that was his MJ outlet.The main things I remember about Corey are (1) that his girlfriend was really sweet, kinda goth-lite, and worlds removed from the fiancée he had on The Surreal Life shortly afterwards and (2) that he was really proud of an improv where he referred to a character as Moyel instead of Merton. He was very approachable, and we talked a decent bit (mostly as part of a group rather than one-on-one), but I dont remember too much of those conversations 22 years on. Mostly just him riffing on me sitting in an actors chair and pretending thats who I was.