The Christmas Martian
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,127
The Christmas Martian
This could have (and probably should have) been discussed in the general Blu-ray announcement thread, but I thought this one deserved a little more attention. Now for pre-order from Canadian International Pictures (and OCN Distribution):
"Easily the most insane example of Canadian children's cinema ever conceived." - Canuxploitation.com
While out looking for a Christmas tree one winter day, siblings François (François Gosselin) and Katou (Catherine Leduc) encounter a bizarrely dressed entity (Dirty Money’s Marcel Sabourin) who emanates bubbles and shoplifts from a convenience store. With Katou convinced this “man” is really a Martian, the children follow his green trail all the way to a flying saucer. After confirming his alien identity, they form an instant bond and pool their efforts to fix the Martian’s damaged spaceship, so he can return to his home planet. Meanwhile, the police join forces with a vigilante mob to track down this mysterious visitor and put his antics to an end.
A viable contender for weirdest Canadian movie of all time, The Christmas Martian takes family-friendly holiday entertainment to imaginatively inspired new places. With a uniquely carefree and child-like approach, director Bernard Gosselin (making his one and only fiction feature) paved the way for producer Rock Demers’ celebrated Tales for All series and arguably even E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Available here in its original French version and the more outlandish English dub, The Christmas Martian Is a misunderstood (and underseen) holiday gift that keeps on giving.
directed by: Bernard Gosselin
starring: Catherine Leduc, François Gosselin, Marcel Sabourin, Guy L'Ecuyer, Roland Chenail, Paul Hébert
1975 / 61 min / 1.66:1 / French DTS-HD MA 1.0
Additional info:
While out looking for a Christmas tree one winter day, siblings François (François Gosselin) and Katou (Catherine Leduc) encounter a bizarrely dressed entity (Dirty Money’s Marcel Sabourin) who emanates bubbles and shoplifts from a convenience store. With Katou convinced this “man” is really a Martian, the children follow his green trail all the way to a flying saucer. After confirming his alien identity, they form an instant bond and pool their efforts to fix the Martian’s damaged spaceship, so he can return to his home planet. Meanwhile, the police join forces with a vigilante mob to track down this mysterious visitor and put his antics to an end.
A viable contender for weirdest Canadian movie of all time, The Christmas Martian takes family-friendly holiday entertainment to imaginatively inspired new places. With a uniquely carefree and child-like approach, director Bernard Gosselin (making his one and only fiction feature) paved the way for producer Rock Demers’ celebrated Tales for All series and arguably even E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Available here in its original French version and the more outlandish English dub, The Christmas Martian Is a misunderstood (and underseen) holiday gift that keeps on giving.
directed by: Bernard Gosselin
starring: Catherine Leduc, François Gosselin, Marcel Sabourin, Guy L'Ecuyer, Roland Chenail, Paul Hébert
1975 / 61 min / 1.66:1 / French DTS-HD MA 1.0
Additional info:
- Region A Blu-ray
- Scanned and restored in 2K from the 35mm original camera negative by Éléphant - mémoire du cinéma québécois
- Complete English and French versions of the film
- Audio commentary featuring Paul Corupe of Canuxploitation.com and film historian Jason Pichonsky
- Trailers for All (1971-1994, 32 min.) – Theatrical trailers for The Christmas Martian and the first 15 films in the Tales for All series
- Trailers for All commentary featuring Corupe and Pichonsky
- New audio interview with actor Marcel Sabourin (2023, 13 min.)
- The Joy of Winter (1962, 15 min.) – Documentary short directed by Gosselin and Martian producer Jean Dansereau
- The Beach (1978, 4 min.) – Animated short based on a story by Martian screenwriter Roch Carrier
- French theatrical trailer for The Christmas Martian
- Booklet featuring a new interview with NFB curator Marc St-Pierre and an essay on composer Jacques Perron by Fantasia programmer Marc Lamothe
- Reversible cover artwork
- English SDH subtitles
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,945
Received 383 Likes on 293 Posts
Re: The Christmas Martian
I see this release has trailers for the entire TALES FOR ALL series, which makes me wonder if CIP / OCN will be releasing all of them (well, except PEANUT BUTTER SOLUTION, which is at Severin). Honestly, I'm not sure that's a good thing. People might get the idea that Canadians are weird, especially in Quebec.
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,127
Re: The Christmas Martian
I once danced in the background of a werewolf-in-high-school TV show in Montreal behind Corey Feldman.
#4
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,945
Received 383 Likes on 293 Posts
Re: The Christmas Martian
See? You're already tainted – no wonder you're promoting this Blu-ray! They put something in the poutine!
Mind you, I have a feeling I know what show that was, but will refrain from googling because I suspect both Coreys were probably in it, and that could be traumatizing for me.
But I gotta know . . . was Feldman doing his tired Michael Jackson schtick in it?
Mind you, I have a feeling I know what show that was, but will refrain from googling because I suspect both Coreys were probably in it, and that could be traumatizing for me.
But I gotta know . . . was Feldman doing his tired Michael Jackson schtick in it?
#5
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,127
Re: The Christmas Martian
But I gotta know . . . was Feldman doing his tired Michael Jackson schtick in it?
The main things I remember about Corey are (1) that his girlfriend was really sweet, kinda goth-lite, and worlds removed from the fiancée he had on The Surreal Life shortly afterwards and (2) that he was really proud of an improv where he referred to a character as Moyel instead of Merton. He was very approachable, and we talked a decent bit (mostly as part of a group rather than one-on-one), but I dont remember too much of those conversations 22 years on. Mostly just him riffing on me sitting in an actors chair and pretending thats who I was.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off