Celluloid Dreams - another new boutique label
There's very little known about Lucas Henkel's label Celluloid Dreams, but they're starting to be more active on social media (link!) and have teased a UHD/BD release of The Case of the Bloody Iris.
Per The Digital Bits:
In other news, about a month ago we mentioned here at The Bits that Giuliano Carnimeo’s gaillo/thriller The Case of the Bloody Iris (1972) (aka Perchè quelle strane gocce di sungue sul corpo di Jennifer?) is currently being worked on for a new remastered Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release in the months ahead. Well, sources have informed us that a brand new 4K scan of the film has been completed and it’s currently undergoing careful digital restoration and color correction. It apparently requires major restoration in some areas because of physical and chemical damage to the original camera negative which requires a lot of manual frame-by-frame work.
We’ve learned that the release will be coming from a new label called Celluloid Dreams. And one of the company’s chief ambitions is never to run their transfers through an “autograder” as some other studios do, a process that results in transfers where the colors are simply neutralized and very different from the way the original theatrical prints looked. The team at Celluloid Dreams is adamant about properly correcting each shot with the goal of restoring the original theatrical look, wherever possible.
We’ve also learned that this new release will include some of the legacy bonus features, along with exciting new content as well. We’ll share more when we’re able to, but if you’re a fan of the film, it certainly sounds like this should be a special release.
