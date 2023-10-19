Saw X (Saw 10) -- 4K UHD and BD -- 11/21/23

Quote: Saw X has thus far scared up over $70 million at the box office, and we’ve learned that the brand new sequel is headed home later this week.



Saw X comes to PVOD on October 20, followed by DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on November 21.



The 4K transfer for Saw X features Jigsaw’s highly anticipated return in eye-exploding HDR10, along with a terror-inducing Dolby Atmos audio mix. Special features include a multipart “making of” documentary called Reawakening, over a dozen deleted scenes, and more, totaling over three hours of bonus material. The full Special Features package includes… Audio Commentary with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert, Cinematographer Nick Matthews, and Production Designer Anthony Stabley

Multipart Making-of Documentary: – I Want to Play a Game: Bleeding New Life into the Saga – This Time It’s Personal: Characters and Casting – Another Time, Another Place: Locations and Cinematography – There Will Be Blood: Production Design and Make-up – Leave Nothing to Chance: Post-Production – Live or Die: Release and Legacy Drawing Inspiration: Illustrated Scene Breakdowns with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert

Make-Up Department Trap Tests

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer Lionsgate teases, “The return of Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back for the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games.”

“Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.



“The infamous killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”



Kevin Greutert (Saw VI, Saw 3D) directed Saw X for Lionsgate.

I've seen this twice and own 8 of the 9 movies currently out on physical media. I got Spiral on digital. I will get this on disc. This is IMO one of the best of the series.That's a pretty good amount of bonus content.