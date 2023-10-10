Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 4K UHD and Blu-Ray 12/5/23
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,276
Received 3,039 Likes on 2,217 Posts
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 4K UHD and Blu-Ray 12/5/23
#2
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,276
Received 3,039 Likes on 2,217 Posts
Re: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 4K UHD and Blu-Ray 12/5/23
Extras are the same as digital, but the disc version includes a Williams score only track.
BONUS FEATURES
- The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
- Chapter 1: Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!
- Chapter 2: New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.
- Chapter 3: Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!
- Chapter 4: Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!
- Chapter 5: Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.
- Score Only Version of the Movie – Listen to John Williams’ iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off