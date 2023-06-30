Are there any more commentary tracks with accompanying visuals like Ratatouille?

First off Im not sure what the tech is for this type of commentary (but it probably required a specific bd profile) but the commentary track for Ratatouille for example had pictures of the commentators pop up to introduce them, then would overlay images and drawings throughout the movie as concepts were being referenced.



Are there any other tracks with this multimedia style of presentation?



Between that and bd live features, like watching TDK live with Nolan, the 2007/2008 days were ahead of the times.

