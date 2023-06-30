Are there any more commentary tracks with accompanying visuals like Ratatouille?
Are there any more commentary tracks with accompanying visuals like Ratatouille?
First off Im not sure what the tech is for this type of commentary (but it probably required a specific bd profile) but the commentary track for Ratatouille for example had pictures of the commentators pop up to introduce them, then would overlay images and drawings throughout the movie as concepts were being referenced.
Mallrats had a visual commentary track. And here it is.
