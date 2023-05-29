DVD Talk Forum

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)

   
05-29-23, 10:41 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)
Per HD Movie Source:

Price: $47.99

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K Blu-ray
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Warner Bros. | 1993 | 76 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Sep 12, 2023)

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Subtitles
English SDH

Discs
4K Ultra HD (UHD)
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)
UPC 883929800261


Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.

Directors: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba, Kevin Altieri
Writers: Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, Martin Pasko, Michael Reaves, Bob Kane, Bill Finger
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller
​​​​​​​I love this movie so I definitely look forward to this release.
05-29-23, 11:04 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Re: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)
Day 1.
