Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)

Quote:

Price: $47.99



Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K Blu-ray

4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray

Warner Bros. | 1993 | 76 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Sep 12, 2023)



Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1



Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0



Subtitles

English SDH



Discs

4K Ultra HD (UHD)

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 883929800261





Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)



Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.



Directors: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba, Kevin Altieri

Writers: Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, Martin Pasko, Michael Reaves, Bob Kane, Bill Finger

Starring: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller