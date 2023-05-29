Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,142
Received 301 Likes on 233 Posts
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)
Per HD Movie Source:
I love this movie so I definitely look forward to this release.
Price: $47.99
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K Blu-ray
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Warner Bros. | 1993 | 76 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Sep 12, 2023)
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
Subtitles
English SDH
Discs
4K Ultra HD (UHD)
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)
UPC 883929800261
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.
Directors: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba, Kevin Altieri
Writers: Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, Martin Pasko, Michael Reaves, Bob Kane, Bill Finger
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K Blu-ray
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Warner Bros. | 1993 | 76 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Sep 12, 2023)
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
Subtitles
English SDH
Discs
4K Ultra HD (UHD)
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)
UPC 883929800261
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.
Directors: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba, Kevin Altieri
Writers: Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, Martin Pasko, Michael Reaves, Bob Kane, Bill Finger
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,864
Received 930 Likes on 718 Posts
Re: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)(Pre-order / TBA)
Day 1.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off