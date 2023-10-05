SD movies on blu ray discs?
I just purchased Magic,Myth & Mutilation Box set and some of the movies are standard definition so I am guessing (I don't open the set until I am going to start watching)these are on blu ray discs rather than a dvd.
So are these movies still considered blu rays or are they dvds?
I'm not familiar with that particular set but as a rule set-out by the Blu-ray Consortium, Blu-ray Discs must have HD content for the main feature but standard-def extras are allowed. When it comes to BD-R recordable discs, I guess there's more flexibility.
Maybe those movies are considered extras.
Halloween 2(original blu ray version) has the tv version in SD but I think that's on a seperate dvd disc.
