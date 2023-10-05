DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

SD movies on blu ray discs?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

SD movies on blu ray discs?

   
Old 05-10-23, 04:59 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,434
Received 151 Likes on 129 Posts
SD movies on blu ray discs?
I just purchased Magic,Myth & Mutilation Box set and some of the movies are standard definition so I am guessing (I don't open the set until I am going to start watching)these are on blu ray discs rather than a dvd.

So are these movies still considered blu rays or are they dvds?
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-10-23, 05:14 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,880
Received 107 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: SD movies on blu ray discs?
I'm not familiar with that particular set but as a rule set-out by the Blu-ray Consortium, Blu-ray Discs must have HD content for the main feature but standard-def extras are allowed. When it comes to BD-R recordable discs, I guess there's more flexibility.
orangerunner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-10-23, 05:25 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,434
Received 151 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: SD movies on blu ray discs?
Maybe those movies are considered extras.

Halloween 2(original blu ray version) has the tv version in SD but I think that's on a seperate dvd disc.
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.