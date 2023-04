The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]

Quote:

Let's a-go (to the couch).

Preorder The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Retailer-Exclusive Editions

BY CHRIS REED UPDATED: APR 7, 2023 2:16 PMPOSTED: APR 6, 2023 10:11 AMThe Super Mario Bros. Movie may have just arrived in theaters, but the home version is already available for preorder. You can lock in a copy for yourself on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, or digital ( see it on Amazon ). The release date for the home version hasn’t been announced yet, but you’ll get it on release day if you preorder. And if you’d rather see it in the theater, you can buy tickets online too. Let’s get to it.RELEASE DATE TBAThe Super Mario Bros. Movie (4K UHD)Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.10$32.99See on AmazonCritics seem a bit split on just how good this movie is, but it is a kids movie after all, and it’s packed with references that are sure to sail over the heads of stodgy old critics. Our reviewer liked it a lot, giving it 8/10 in IGN’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie review WALMART EXCLUSIVEThe Super Mario Bros. Movie Limited Edition Giftset with Collectible Tin StarIncludes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.$37.96See on WalmartBEST BUY EXCLUSIVEThe Super Mario Bros. Movie SteelBook EditionIncludes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.$36.99See on Best BuyTARGET EXCLUSIVEThe Super Mario Bros. Movie with 3D Lenticular PackageIncludes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.$26.99See on Target If you want some extra goodies to go along with your Mario Movie, you can pick up one of these retailer-exclusive editions. Walmart has a limited edition giftset that comes with a collectible tin in the shape of a super star. It also includes a display stand. Target has exclusive 3D lenticular packaging, and Best Buy has it in a cool-looking steelbook case.