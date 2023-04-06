DVD Talk Forum

The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]

The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]

Let's a-go (to the couch).


BY CHRIS REED
UPDATED: APR 7, 2023 2:16 PM
POSTED: APR 6, 2023 10:11 AMThe Super Mario Bros. Movie may have just arrived in theaters, but the home version is already available for preorder. You can lock in a copy for yourself on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, or digital (see it on Amazon). The release date for the home version hasnt been announced yet, but youll get it on release day if you preorder. And if youd rather see it in the theater, you can buy tickets online too. Lets get to it.

Preorder The Super Mario Bros. Movie



RELEASE DATE TBA
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (4K UHD)
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
$32.99
See on AmazonCritics seem a bit split on just how good this movie is, but it is a kids movie after all, and its packed with references that are sure to sail over the heads of stodgy old critics. Our reviewer liked it a lot, giving it 8/10 in IGNs The Super Mario Bros. Movie review.

Retailer-Exclusive Editions


WALMART EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Limited Edition Giftset with Collectible Tin Star
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
$37.96
See on Walmart

BEST BUY EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie SteelBook Edition
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
$36.99
See on Best Buy

TARGET EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie with 3D Lenticular Package
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
$26.99
See on Target If you want some extra goodies to go along with your Mario Movie, you can pick up one of these retailer-exclusive editions. Walmart has a limited edition giftset that comes with a collectible tin in the shape of a super star. It also includes a display stand. Target has exclusive 3D lenticular packaging, and Best Buy has it in a cool-looking steelbook case.
Re: The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]
On a side note...

The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack is out now digitally, physical copies available to pre-order

If youve experienced the cacophony of the Super Mario Bros. Movie this week, you may have found yourself humming some of Koji Kondos and Brian Tylers musical reimaginings.
No time at all has been spared preparing the musical score for a digital release  its available now via Back Lot Music, featuring all 36 tracks from the films soundtrack  including the complete version of Bowsers piano ballad Peaches.

But thats not all. iam8bit are readying a double-disc LP ($42.99), a double CD pack ($19.99), a cassette release ($19.99), and a 7 single ($12.99) that includes Bowsers Peaches on the A-side, and the Mario Brothers Rap as its B-side.

The double LP will feature a gatefold jacket with Illuminations artwork and is pressed on red and green vinyl. An exclusive pink and yellow pressing is also available to pre-order.

All physical releases are expected to ship in Q3 2023.
