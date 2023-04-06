The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,858
Received 237 Likes on 180 Posts
The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]
Let's a-go (to the couch).
BY CHRIS REED
UPDATED: APR 7, 2023 2:16 PM
POSTED: APR 6, 2023 10:11 AMThe Super Mario Bros. Movie may have just arrived in theaters, but the home version is already available for preorder. You can lock in a copy for yourself on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, or digital (see it on Amazon). The release date for the home version hasnt been announced yet, but youll get it on release day if you preorder. And if youd rather see it in the theater, you can buy tickets online too. Lets get to it.
Preorder The Super Mario Bros. Movie
RELEASE DATE TBA
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (4K UHD)
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
10
$32.99
See on Amazon
- Also on Blu-ray - $24.99
- Also on DVD - $19.99
- Also on digital - $29.99
Retailer-Exclusive Editions
WALMART EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Limited Edition Giftset with Collectible Tin Star
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
4
$37.96
See on Walmart
BEST BUY EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie SteelBook Edition
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
3
$36.99
See on Best Buy
TARGET EXCLUSIVE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie with 3D Lenticular Package
Includes the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital.
0
$26.99
See on Target If you want some extra goodies to go along with your Mario Movie, you can pick up one of these retailer-exclusive editions. Walmart has a limited edition giftset that comes with a collectible tin in the shape of a super star. It also includes a display stand. Target has exclusive 3D lenticular packaging, and Best Buy has it in a cool-looking steelbook case.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,858
Received 237 Likes on 180 Posts
Re: The Super Mario Bros. Movie [4K UHD + BD]
On a side note...
No time at all has been spared preparing the musical score for a digital release its available now via Back Lot Music, featuring all 36 tracks from the films soundtrack including the complete version of Bowsers piano ballad Peaches.
But thats not all. iam8bit are readying a double-disc LP ($42.99), a double CD pack ($19.99), a cassette release ($19.99), and a 7 single ($12.99) that includes Bowsers Peaches on the A-side, and the Mario Brothers Rap as its B-side.
The double LP will feature a gatefold jacket with Illuminations artwork and is pressed on red and green vinyl. An exclusive pink and yellow pressing is also available to pre-order.
All physical releases are expected to ship in Q3 2023.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack is out now digitally, physical copies available to pre-order
- Posted by Matt Gander
- 7 April, 2023
No time at all has been spared preparing the musical score for a digital release its available now via Back Lot Music, featuring all 36 tracks from the films soundtrack including the complete version of Bowsers piano ballad Peaches.
But thats not all. iam8bit are readying a double-disc LP ($42.99), a double CD pack ($19.99), a cassette release ($19.99), and a 7 single ($12.99) that includes Bowsers Peaches on the A-side, and the Mario Brothers Rap as its B-side.
The double LP will feature a gatefold jacket with Illuminations artwork and is pressed on red and green vinyl. An exclusive pink and yellow pressing is also available to pre-order.
All physical releases are expected to ship in Q3 2023.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off