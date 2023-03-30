VCI's Blu Restoration of Crawford's Rain

I've been really excited to get this. I've always enjoyed the film & own both the MGM & Roan dvd's.



1 + & 2-'s (I do recommend it)



The plus is the restoration of the picture totally destroys the MGM & the Roan by comparison.



The biggest negative is VCI in early new release advertisements said they had found 38 minutes that the Hayes code had deleted for the 40's re-release. NOT TRUE. My MGM is 5 minutes shorter than this blu, & VCI's site now states it is 4 minutes shorter than my player says it is (HUH?!).



Other negative, though it obviously had a mono soundtrack, it was authored with 5.1 algorithms, so when played back as 2.0 it's very quiet & not as intelligible as I'd like.



To repeat myself, if you've got the $20, & are a fan of early classic Crawford, the picture quality improvement makes this a worthwhile purchase imo.

