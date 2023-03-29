Re: Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive

Nice that they're including never-before-released cartoons in this, but the fact that there's only 20 shorts in the set really makes me wish they would've continued with the Platinum Blu-ray series, even through the Archive. All three of those have around 50 cartoons each, and I can't imagine there won't be overlap in this set, and it'll take more than seven of these to equal the numbers. Clearly the reduction in content means they'll be milking it a while. I guess the title list could be the deciding factor for some buyers.