Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive

   
Old 03-29-23, 11:45 AM
LorenzoL
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 23,406
Received 389 Likes on 309 Posts
Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
https://twitter.com/dawnofthediscs/status/1641087597169590272?s=46&t=9Dlk3BlyBe-fYXeXbMgOIA

Im excited for this and its a day one purchase.
Old 03-29-23, 11:48 AM
LorenzoL
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 23,406
Received 389 Likes on 309 Posts
Re: Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
Old 03-29-23, 12:24 PM
Brian T
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,722
Received 315 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
Nice that they're including never-before-released cartoons in this, but the fact that there's only 20 shorts in the set really makes me wish they would've continued with the Platinum Blu-ray series, even through the Archive. All three of those have around 50 cartoons each, and I can't imagine there won't be overlap in this set, and it'll take more than seven of these to equal the numbers. Clearly the reduction in content means they'll be milking it a while. I guess the title list could be the deciding factor for some buyers.
