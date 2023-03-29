Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
https://twitter.com/dawnofthediscs/status/1641087597169590272?s=46&t=9Dlk3BlyBe-fYXeXbMgOIA
Im excited for this and its a day one purchase.
Looney Tunes Collectors Choice Volume 1 from Warner Archive
Nice that they're including never-before-released cartoons in this, but the fact that there's only 20 shorts in the set really makes me wish they would've continued with the Platinum Blu-ray series, even through the Archive. All three of those have around 50 cartoons each, and I can't imagine there won't be overlap in this set, and it'll take more than seven of these to equal the numbers. Clearly the reduction in content means they'll be milking it a while. I guess the title list could be the deciding factor for some buyers.
