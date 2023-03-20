Superman Movies in 4K -- What's Going on Here?

I just wanted to get a separate copy of Superman II (both cuts) on 4K in April. I already had the first one on 4K and I really didn't III and IV on 4K (who does?). Now these releases apparently don't exist anymore. Now I can get II as part of a ~ $100 box set in... in May. (Also there's supposed to be an improved 2K Blu ray of Superman I...cool, I guess.)What's going on with WB, here? Who plans their stuff?