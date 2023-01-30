Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
This could be cool or suck really bad.
"In the multi-year agreement, Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, will distribute hundreds of select physical (Blu-ray and DVD) live-action film and television properties from the ABC Signature, 20th Television, Hollywood Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and 20th Century Studios content libraries."
https://www.mediaplaynews.com/mill-c...t-with-disney/
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
At least they're licensing again, and maybe this'll open the door to relationships with other labels as well.
FWIW, this isn't the first deal of its kind between Mill Creek and Disney. Mill Creek put out a ton of Touchstone, Hollywood, etc. titles around 2011 and 2012. Not sure how far it went.
Disney does seem to prefer the dump truck approach to licensing, where they give a label a bunch of titles but they can't pick-and-choose what they want. That plays better with Mill Creek and KL Studio Classics' business models than with Arrow, Shout Factory, and the like.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I generally do not buy TV shows anymore, but let them release a big set of all the 24 seasons and movie and I will definitely have at that.
Disney just owns so much stuff now this was inevitable. Allowing licensing on things in their sub-brands is a smart move.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Hopefully Mill Creek will get access to quality masters and not crappy ones, otherwise it's the same shit all over again. Mill Creek was always the label for "filler" or "placeholder" copies of films/TV. Mill Creek releasing Fight Club 4K disc and Blood In, Blood Out 4K disc? I don't see that happening.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Solar Opposites blu-rays, please?
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
This will probably be good for more obscure Disney and Fox titles. I doubt Mill Creek will be doing any 4k releases.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
There are a lot of big-name Touchstone films that never had a Blu-ray release, at least in North America;
Ruthless People (1986)
Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986)
Stakeout (1987)
Outrageous Fortune (1987)
Tin Men (1987)
Shoot to Kill (1988)
Three Men & a Baby / Little Lady
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Off Beat (1986)
Turner & Hooch (1989)
.. and so on.
I imagine these will be the typical old but serviceable transfers similar to the 2012-era releases.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
As dex said, if they put out a complete series HD master of 24 with the movie, then I might be interested in that. I have the entire series except Legacy, but it's a mix of DVD and BD. Only seasons 7, 8, 9 got released on BD by FOX in the states. But, I know the entire series was available on BD in other territories like Japan.
Most likely, you'll probably be seeing a lot of current TV that isn't getting released like 911, 911 Lonestar, Big Sky get barebones physical media releases. I don't think they give a shit anymore about making bonus content for TV on physical media.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I can't think of any specific titles that I want to see come from this but I'm glad to see it. I just hope they have subtitles as some of the bargain discs I've bought over the years don't and it's getting very hard for me to understand dialog in anything.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I honestly have seen hardly any TV on BD at any retailers, I thought it was sort of done with. Ghosts was the only show I saw and I was surprised it even got a physical media release.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Well, this physical media YouTuber confirmed with his Disney source that this deal does not include any new content. It’s only existing titles that will be re-distributed by Mill Creek. So bottom line, this deal is worthless for most. It’s only to help them get better distribution in stores.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
It's said those Touchstone Mill Creek discs still haunt shelves to this day.
The issue with Mill Creek is they are beholden to the license holder's transfers. That's not a problem when they license from a studio like Sony, who often provides decent catalog transfers. But the bulk of Disney's live-action transfers have been underwhelming at best, terribly dated at worst.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Well, this physical media YouTuber confirmed with his Disney source that this deal does not include any new content. Its only existing titles that will be re-distributed by Mill Creek. So bottom line, this deal is worthless for most. Its only to help them get better distribution in stores.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Films at Home is a really good YouTube channel to follow. I hope with this news means the previously released Ernest movies will be back in Print.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
The Ernest double feature was on a single layer disc but the later ones were dual layer. Blows me away that Camp Nowhere got issued TWICE with a mistaken mono soundtrack though.
Their first round of Buena Vista titles sold for $5 at Target and Frys (RIP) so going down to $1 wasnt too big a stretch. Most of them were adequate. Guess I should buy the rest of the Home Improvement DVDs though before they get reissued crammed onto fewer discs. Would be nice if these companies realized that those of us who still buy discs care about quality and dont want stuff over compressed to fit on fewer discs (the digital equivalent of using the EP speed on VHS), though Mill Creek also tries to price stuff cheaply which often doesnt mix.
Didnt know til now that they were owned by Alliance Entertainment. When I worked at Tower during the last couple years of VHS, they handled all of those instead of Towers usual distributor.
Their first round of Buena Vista titles sold for $5 at Target and Frys (RIP) so going down to $1 wasnt too big a stretch. Most of them were adequate. Guess I should buy the rest of the Home Improvement DVDs though before they get reissued crammed onto fewer discs. Would be nice if these companies realized that those of us who still buy discs care about quality and dont want stuff over compressed to fit on fewer discs (the digital equivalent of using the EP speed on VHS), though Mill Creek also tries to price stuff cheaply which often doesnt mix.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
if you didn’t watch that video, Bill Hunt explains this deal in one brief tweet.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
No I'm not at that "other forum" I'm just saying I enjoy the channel.
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I subscribe. He's pretty harmless. Just a dude who's enthusiastic about physical media and started a channel to give his opinion.