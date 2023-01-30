DVD Talk Forum

Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney

   
01-30-23, 11:58 AM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,219
Received 827 Likes on 639 Posts
Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
This could be cool or suck really bad.

"In the multi-year agreement, Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, will distribute hundreds of select physical (Blu-ray and DVD) live-action film and television properties from the ABC Signature, 20th Television, Hollywood Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and 20th Century Studios content libraries."


https://www.mediaplaynews.com/mill-c...t-with-disney/
01-30-23, 12:19 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,036
Likes: 0
Received 635 Likes on 447 Posts
re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
It's like Disney is just trolling us at this point.
01-30-23, 12:27 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,066
Received 1,389 Likes on 912 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
At least they're licensing again, and maybe this'll open the door to relationships with other labels as well.

FWIW, this isn't the first deal of its kind between Mill Creek and Disney. Mill Creek put out a ton of Touchstone, Hollywood, etc. titles around 2011 and 2012. Not sure how far it went.

Disney does seem to prefer the dump truck approach to licensing, where they give a label a bunch of titles but they can't pick-and-choose what they want. That plays better with Mill Creek and KL Studio Classics' business models than with Arrow, Shout Factory, and the like.
01-30-23, 12:54 PM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,519
Likes: 0
Received 3,427 Likes on 2,327 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I generally do not buy TV shows anymore, but let them release a big set of all the 24 seasons and movie and I will definitely have at that.

Disney just owns so much stuff now this was inevitable. Allowing licensing on things in their sub-brands is a smart move.
01-30-23, 01:07 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,219
Received 827 Likes on 639 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Hopefully Mill Creek will get access to quality masters and not crappy ones, otherwise it's the same shit all over again. Mill Creek was always the label for "filler" or "placeholder" copies of films/TV. Mill Creek releasing Fight Club 4K disc and Blood In, Blood Out 4K disc? I don't see that happening.
01-30-23, 01:35 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,066
Received 1,389 Likes on 912 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Mill Creek releasing Fight Club 4K disc and Blood In, Blood Out 4K disc? I don't see that happening.
Their previous deal was mostly movies like V.I. Warshawski, Gone Fishin', Camp Nowhere, several Ernest movies, The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag... I mean, there was some stuff I like -- I have their double feature of The Puppet Masters and Deep Rising! -- but...yeah, I definitely wouldn't set high expectations, though maybe we'll be surprised.
01-30-23, 01:47 PM
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Rhode Island
Posts: 394
Received 34 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Solar Opposites blu-rays, please?
01-30-23, 01:50 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,666
Received 236 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
This will probably be good for more obscure Disney and Fox titles. I doubt Mill Creek will be doing any 4k releases.
01-30-23, 03:51 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 3,745
Received 146 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Heh.

The now-former bottom-feeder MillCreek becoming the "savior" of physical media.


01-30-23, 03:53 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,862
Received 98 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
FWIW, this isn't the first deal of its kind between Mill Creek and Disney. Mill Creek put out a ton of Touchstone, Hollywood, etc. titles around 2011 and 2012. Not sure how far it went.
I recall in 2012 a lot of Touchstone and Hollywood Films released by Mill Creek ended-up in every Dollar Tree location right across the country. I'm surprised Disney wants to take another run at it 10 years later.

There are a lot of big-name Touchstone films that never had a Blu-ray release, at least in North America;

Ruthless People (1986)
Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986)
Stakeout (1987)
Outrageous Fortune (1987)
Tin Men (1987)
Shoot to Kill (1988)
Three Men & a Baby / Little Lady
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Off Beat (1986)
Turner & Hooch (1989)

.. and so on.

I imagine these will be the typical old but serviceable transfers similar to the 2012-era releases.

01-30-23, 03:57 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 3,745
Received 146 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by orangerunner View Post
I recall in 2012 a lot of Touchstone and Hollywood Films released by Mill Creek ended-up is every Dollar Tree location right across the country. I'm surprised Disney wants to take another run at it 10 years later.
Disney doesn't have to lift a finger. It can just sit back collecting easy cash from Mill Creek.

01-30-23, 04:00 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,561
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,694 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
As dex said, if they put out a complete series HD master of 24 with the movie, then I might be interested in that. I have the entire series except Legacy, but it's a mix of DVD and BD. Only seasons 7, 8, 9 got released on BD by FOX in the states. But, I know the entire series was available on BD in other territories like Japan.

Most likely, you'll probably be seeing a lot of current TV that isn't getting released like 911, 911 Lonestar, Big Sky get barebones physical media releases. I don't think they give a shit anymore about making bonus content for TV on physical media.
01-30-23, 04:00 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,268
Received 1,093 Likes on 821 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
I can't think of any specific titles that I want to see come from this but I'm glad to see it. I just hope they have subtitles as some of the bargain discs I've bought over the years don't and it's getting very hard for me to understand dialog in anything.
01-30-23, 04:35 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 31,512
Received 87 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
As dex said, if they put out a complete series HD master of 24 with the movie, then I might be interested in that. I have the entire series except Legacy, but it's a mix of DVD and BD. Only seasons 7, 8, 9 got released on BD by FOX in the states. But, I know the entire series was available on BD in other territories like Japan.

Most likely, you'll probably be seeing a lot of current TV that isn't getting released like 911, 911 Lonestar, Big Sky get barebones physical media releases. I don't think they give a shit anymore about making bonus content for TV on physical media.
Sort of like Amazon with random shows getting Blu-ray on demand releases.

I honestly have seen hardly any TV on BD at any retailers, I thought it was sort of done with. Ghosts was the only show I saw and I was surprised it even got a physical media release.
01-30-23, 05:37 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,862
Received 98 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by morriscroy View Post
Disney doesn't have to lift a finger. It can just sit back collecting easy cash from Mill Creek.
Someone must have lost a lot of money blowing-out hundreds of thousands of expensive Blu-rays in 2012 for $1 each? You're right, it was probably Mill Creek who took the hit, not Disney.
01-30-23, 05:53 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,561
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,694 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Well, this physical media YouTuber confirmed with his Disney source that this deal does not include any new content. It’s only existing titles that will be re-distributed by Mill Creek. So bottom line, this deal is worthless for most. It’s only to help them get better distribution in stores.

01-30-23, 05:58 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,196
Received 581 Likes on 501 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
It's said those Touchstone Mill Creek discs still haunt shelves to this day.

The issue with Mill Creek is they are beholden to the license holder's transfers. That's not a problem when they license from a studio like Sony, who often provides decent catalog transfers. But the bulk of Disney's live-action transfers have been underwhelming at best, terribly dated at worst.
01-30-23, 08:00 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Posts: 1,862
Posts: 1,862
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Well, this physical media YouTuber confirmed with his Disney source that this deal does not include any new content. Its only existing titles that will be re-distributed by Mill Creek. So bottom line, this deal is worthless for most. Its only to help them get better distribution in stores.
It's interesting that a lot of those Touchstone Mill Creek titles were picked-up by Kino Lorber around 2018/2019 such as One Good Cop, Straight Talk, Angie, The Doctor, Life With Mikey, A Stranger Among Us etc and sold as $19.95 non-discounted releases.
01-30-23, 08:11 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,666
Received 236 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Films at Home is a really good YouTube channel to follow. I hope with this news means the previously released Ernest movies will be back in Print.
01-30-23, 10:10 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Boston
Posts: 11,622
Received 180 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Hopefully Mill Creek will get access to quality masters and not crappy ones, otherwise it's the same shit all over again.
Originally Posted by PhantomStranger View Post
The issue with Mill Creek is they are beholden to the license holder's transfers. That's not a problem when they license from a studio like Sony, who often provides decent catalog transfers. But the bulk of Disney's live-action transfers have been underwhelming at best, terribly dated at worst.
Even if Disney handed them good masters, Mill Creek will just compress the hell out of them to squeeze double or triple features onto a single-layer disc.
01-31-23, 01:48 AM
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,996
Received 234 Likes on 182 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
The Ernest double feature was on a single layer disc but the later ones were dual layer. Blows me away that Camp Nowhere got issued TWICE with a mistaken mono soundtrack though.

Their first round of Buena Vista titles sold for $5 at Target and Frys (RIP) so going down to $1 wasnt too big a stretch. Most of them were adequate. Guess I should buy the rest of the Home Improvement DVDs though before they get reissued crammed onto fewer discs. Would be nice if these companies realized that those of us who still buy discs care about quality and dont want stuff over compressed to fit on fewer discs (the digital equivalent of using the EP speed on VHS), though Mill Creek also tries to price stuff cheaply which often doesnt mix.

Didnt know til now that they were owned by Alliance Entertainment. When I worked at Tower during the last couple years of VHS, they handled all of those instead of Towers usual distributor.
01-31-23, 01:54 AM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,561
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,694 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
if you didn’t watch that video, Bill Hunt explains this deal in one brief tweet.


01-31-23, 07:00 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,687
Received 1,001 Likes on 725 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
Films at Home is a really good YouTube channel to follow.
I don't know if you're on that other forum but if you said that over there, you'd probably get banned at worst or laughed at, at best. They hate that guy and always put down his opinions especially on AV quality...even if their views are similar. I'll still see an occasional reference to "FAH"
01-31-23, 08:03 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,666
Received 236 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
No I'm not at that "other forum" I'm just saying I enjoy the channel.
01-31-23, 09:22 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,687
Received 1,001 Likes on 725 Posts
Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
No I'm not at that "other forum" I'm just saying I enjoy the channel.
I'm willing to bet a lot of them are being hypocrites. They watch him but badmouth him on that forum to be part of the cool kids.

I subscribe. He's pretty harmless. Just a dude who's enthusiastic about physical media and started a channel to give his opinion.
