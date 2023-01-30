Re: Mill Creek Entertainment Announces New Licensing Agreement With Disney

The Ernest double feature was on a single layer disc but the later ones were dual layer. Blows me away that Camp Nowhere got issued TWICE with a mistaken mono soundtrack though.



Their first round of Buena Vista titles sold for $5 at Target and Frys (RIP) so going down to $1 wasnt too big a stretch. Most of them were adequate. Guess I should buy the rest of the Home Improvement DVDs though before they get reissued crammed onto fewer discs. Would be nice if these companies realized that those of us who still buy discs care about quality and dont want stuff over compressed to fit on fewer discs (the digital equivalent of using the EP speed on VHS), though Mill Creek also tries to price stuff cheaply which often doesnt mix.



Didnt know til now that they were owned by Alliance Entertainment. When I worked at Tower during the last couple years of VHS, they handled all of those instead of Towers usual distributor.

