Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
I just discovered this existed, came out a few years ago. Its about the people who did the makeup FX for the original movies.
I cant seem to find any reviews or discussion about this, would love to know if this worth it. I was surprised I had never heard of this before.
Re: Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
The reviewers seem to think it's pretty good...
Re: Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
The image on the Amazon listing implies this is a BD-R as it doesn't have the BR logo. Using Just Watch, this is available via many service And supported. So I've added it to the proverbial streaming watch list. If we enjoy it enough, I'll take the dive and grab a Blu of it.
