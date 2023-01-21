DVD Talk Forum

Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?

   
01-21-23, 02:37 AM
Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
I just discovered this existed, came out a few years ago. Its about the people who did the makeup FX for the original movies.

I cant seem to find any reviews or discussion about this, would love to know if this worth it. I was surprised I had never heard of this before.
01-21-23, 06:05 AM
Re: Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
https://www.amazon.com/Making-Apes-Artists-Changed-Blu-ray https://www.amazon.com/Making-Apes-Artists-Changed-Blu-ray

The reviewers seem to think it's pretty good...
01-21-23, 07:25 AM
Re: Making Apes: POTA documentary, anyone have this on Blu?
The image on the Amazon listing implies this is a BD-R as it doesn't have the BR logo. Using Just Watch, this is available via many service And supported. So I've added it to the proverbial streaming watch list. If we enjoy it enough, I'll take the dive and grab a Blu of it.
