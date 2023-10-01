Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?

Recently purchased Candyman(1990s) 4k and it wouldn't play on two different players(one Panasonic and one Sony). It's too late to get a refund.



I have had trouble with Indiana Jones 4k movie or two with the Panasonic player when it played perfectly on the Sony player. I also have had problems with a few others but only with playback on the Panasonic player.