DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?

   
Old 01-10-23, 10:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,102
Received 137 Likes on 116 Posts
Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?
Recently purchased Candyman(1990s) 4k and it wouldn't play on two different players(one Panasonic and one Sony). It's too late to get a refund.

I have had trouble with Indiana Jones 4k movie or two with the Panasonic player when it played perfectly on the Sony player. I also have had problems with a few others but only with playback on the Panasonic player.
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-10-23, 10:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 8,121
Received 461 Likes on 360 Posts
Re: Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?
It never hurts to contact the studio and ask for a refund or replacement. They might help you out.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
UHD release announcements

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.