Ever buy a 4k movie that completely wouldn't play?
Recently purchased Candyman(1990s) 4k and it wouldn't play on two different players(one Panasonic and one Sony). It's too late to get a refund.
I have had trouble with Indiana Jones 4k movie or two with the Panasonic player when it played perfectly on the Sony player. I also have had problems with a few others but only with playback on the Panasonic player.
It never hurts to contact the studio and ask for a refund or replacement. They might help you out.
