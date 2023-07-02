Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- 2/7/23

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audio Commentary

Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

Envisioning Two Worlds  Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.



Passing the Mantle  Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riris journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

Outside The Scope  Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.



The Upstairs Toilet  Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.



Daughter of the Border  After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.



After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere  In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Honestly, I'm not really sure I want to own this. I'm not some OCD completist where I have to own every MCU movie on disc. I just don't think this movie is very re-watchable. I only saw it once in the theater and maybe I'll try to see it once more on Disney +