DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

What's the most you've paid for a single movie?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

What's the most you've paid for a single movie?

   
Old 11-16-22, 02:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,905
Received 730 Likes on 444 Posts
What's the most you've paid for a single movie?
Just realized, in my recent purchase of Criterion's Citizen Kane, that $47.52 Canadian is the most I have paid for a single film besting the Lawrence of Arabia steelbook by about four bucks.
Prior to these two this year? I am thinking nothing got that close for one movie since the Lord of the Rings Extended releases back in the DVD days.

So, when it comes to the package only including one film, what's the most you've paid for a single flick?
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-16-22, 02:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,730
Received 1,276 Likes on 832 Posts
Re: What's the most you've paid for a single movie?
Mine is the Ultra HD release of Fanny Lye Deliver'd, which came to $57.24 (USD). I don't regret it.

The only other single-movie-releases I've paid $50+ for are The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (UHD; Arte Originale) for $51.99 and Shoah (Criterion) for $51.39. Though there are a bunch just shy of the $50 mark, such as Thriller: A Cruel Picture (UHD; limited edition), Tombs of the Blind Dead (LE), Opera (LE), and Suspiria (40th anniversary edition).
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.