What's the most you've paid for a single movie?

Just realized, in my recent purchase of Criterion's Citizen Kane, that $47.52 Canadian is the most I have paid for a single film besting the Lawrence of Arabia steelbook by about four bucks.

Prior to these two this year? I am thinking nothing got that close for one movie since the Lord of the Rings Extended releases back in the DVD days.



So, when it comes to the package only including one film, what's the most you've paid for a single flick?