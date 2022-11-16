What's the most you've paid for a single movie?
What's the most you've paid for a single movie?
Just realized, in my recent purchase of Criterion's Citizen Kane, that $47.52 Canadian is the most I have paid for a single film besting the Lawrence of Arabia steelbook by about four bucks.
Prior to these two this year? I am thinking nothing got that close for one movie since the Lord of the Rings Extended releases back in the DVD days.
So, when it comes to the package only including one film, what's the most you've paid for a single flick?
Mine is the Ultra HD release of Fanny Lye Deliver'd, which came to $57.24 (USD). I don't regret it.
The only other single-movie-releases I've paid $50+ for are The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (UHD; Arte Originale) for $51.99 and Shoah (Criterion) for $51.39. Though there are a bunch just shy of the $50 mark, such as Thriller: A Cruel Picture (UHD; limited edition), Tombs of the Blind Dead (LE), Opera (LE), and Suspiria (40th anniversary edition).
The only other single-movie-releases I've paid $50+ for are The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (UHD; Arte Originale) for $51.99 and Shoah (Criterion) for $51.39. Though there are a bunch just shy of the $50 mark, such as Thriller: A Cruel Picture (UHD; limited edition), Tombs of the Blind Dead (LE), Opera (LE), and Suspiria (40th anniversary edition).
