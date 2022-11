Neon Eagle Video - “trashy Asian films” from Mondo Macabro and Cauldron Films

The first announcement from Neon Eagle Video is coming next week: “a side label devoted to trashy Asian films”. It’s a collaboration between Mondo Macabro and Cauldron Films.Jared from Mondo Macabro indicated that a ‘70s Toei film is on the way from this new label. Judging by the placeholder page on Cauldron’s website , it’s from 1974 specifically.There’s also a stub for a Taiwanese action/exploitation flick from 1982