Neon Eagle Video - trashy Asian films from Mondo Macabro and Cauldron Films
The first announcement from Neon Eagle Video is coming next week: a side label devoted to trashy Asian films. Its a collaboration between Mondo Macabro and Cauldron Films.
Jared from Mondo Macabro indicated that a 70s Toei film is on the way from this new label. Judging by the placeholder page on Cauldrons website, its from 1974 specifically.
Theres also a stub for a Taiwanese action/exploitation flick from 1982.
