DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)

   
Old 11-07-22, 01:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,688
Received 1,263 Likes on 825 Posts
R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)
It came out last night that Bill Olsen of Code Red passed away. He was such a big personality and memorable figure in the cult home video community, and Bananaman will definitely be missed.
Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-22, 02:33 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,025
Received 895 Likes on 623 Posts
Re: R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)
Saw this on Instagram. RIP.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.