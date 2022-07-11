R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)
R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)
It came out last night that Bill Olsen of Code Red passed away. He was such a big personality and memorable figure in the cult home video community, and Bananaman will definitely be missed.
Re: R.I.P. Bill Olsen (and, by extension, Code Red DVD)
Saw this on Instagram. RIP.
