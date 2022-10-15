DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

HALLOWEEN ENDS: 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital - December 27, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

HALLOWEEN ENDS: 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital - December 27, 2022

   
Old 10-15-22, 10:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,868
Received 118 Likes on 108 Posts
HALLOWEEN ENDS: 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital - December 27, 2022
This one will also be available at Best Buy
https://us.zavvi.com/4k/halloween-en.../14000639.html



Alternate
https://us.zavvi.com/4k/halloween-en.../14000640.html

gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-15-22, 11:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,868
Received 118 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: HALLOWEEN ENDS: 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital - December 27, 2022

Halloween Ends (Walmart Exclusive) (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Copy) Collectible Art


https://www.walmart.com/ip/Halloween...Art/1882530049
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.