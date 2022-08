Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22

Ready for Flight - Witness the most intense training program as the cast prepares to shoot in the fighter jet under the influence of multiple G-forces.

Breaking New Ground - Shooting TOP GUN: MAVERICK - Get ready for take off as you join the cast and crew behind the scenes of TOP GUN: MAVERICK on a mission to film the most spectacular flight scenes ever!

A LOVE LETTER TO AVIATION - Tom Cruise shares his passion for the art of flight while flying his own machine: a WWII P-51 Mustang that would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

The Creation of the Darkstar - Get a glimpse of the future of aviation - well beyond the Mach-10 limit - through the impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the film.

"Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga Music Video - Watch Lady Gaga's music video for the hit lead single from the TOP GUN: MAVERICK soundtrack.

“I Ain't Worried” - OneRepublic Music Video - Watch the music video for the new song from OneRepublic.

Masterclass with Tom Cruise - Cannes Film Festival - Tom Cruise talks about his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (only included on the 4K Ultra HD)

TOM CRUISE STARS IN THE YEAR'S BIGGEST MOVIE EVENTTOP GUN: MAVERICK 4K Ultra HDThe 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook.™ The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as "Cleared For Take Off," "Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick," "A Love Letter To Aviation," "Forging The Darkstar," "Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival," and the two music videos.TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-rayThe TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as "Cleared For Take Off," "Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick," "A Love Letter To Aviation," "Forging The Darkstar," and the two music videos.TOP GUN: MAVERICK DVDThe DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.TOP GUN: MAVERICK SynopsisAfter more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOP GUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, "Goose". Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.Street Dates: August 23, 2022 (Digital)November 1, 2022 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD)U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer**Dolby Atmos enabled devices are also required to experience Dolby Atmos at home. To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.