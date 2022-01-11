Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22

Ready for Flight - Witness the most intense training program as the cast prepares to shoot in the fighter jet under the influence of multiple G-forces.

Breaking New Ground - Shooting TOP GUN: MAVERICK - Get ready for take off as you join the cast and crew behind the scenes of TOP GUN: MAVERICK on a mission to film the most spectacular flight scenes ever!

A LOVE LETTER TO AVIATION - Tom Cruise shares his passion for the art of flight while flying his own machine: a WWII P-51 Mustang that would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

The Creation of the Darkstar - Get a glimpse of the future of aviation - well beyond the Mach-10 limit - through the impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the film.

"Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga Music Video - Watch Lady Gaga's music video for the hit lead single from the TOP GUN: MAVERICK soundtrack.

I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic Music Video - Watch the music video for the new song from OneRepublic.

Masterclass with Tom Cruise - Cannes Film Festival - Tom Cruise talks about his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (only included on the 4K Ultra HD)

One of the greatest movies ever made-Joey Paur, Geek TyrantA high-octane spectacle the likes of which the world has never seen-Matt Neglia, Next Best PictureThe perfect adrenaline rush-Emma Stefansky, ThrillistTOM CRUISE STARS IN THE YEARS BIGGEST MOVIE EVENTTOP GUN: MAVERICK 4K Ultra HDThe 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground  Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, Masterclass with Tom Cruise  Cannes Film Festival, and the two music videos.TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-rayThe TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground  Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, and the two music videos.TOP GUN: MAVERICK DVDThe DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.TOP GUN: MAVERICK SynopsisAfter more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOP GUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, Goose. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.Street Dates: August 23, 2022 (Digital)November 1, 2022 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD)U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer**Dolby Atmos enabled devices are also required to experience Dolby Atmos at home. To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.