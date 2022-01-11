Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,692
Likes: 0
Received 2,916 Likes on 1,997 Posts
Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
Tom Cruise stars in the global phenomenon TOP GUN: MAVERICK, the #1 film of 2022 with over $1.3 billion in worldwide box office and the highest grossing film of the producer/actors acclaimed career. Hailed as spectacular (Brian Truitt, USA Today), breathtaking (Don Kaye, Den of Geek) and jaw-dropping (Sean OConnell, Cinemablend) TOP GUN: MAVERICK lands on Digital August 23, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD November 1 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
SEE IT AGAIN IN THEATRES
AND BRING IT HOME ON DIGITAL AUGUST 23, 2022
WITH OVER 110 MINUTES OF BONUS CONTENT
One of the greatest movies ever made
-Joey Paur, Geek Tyrant
A high-octane spectacle the likes of which the world has never seen
-Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
The perfect adrenaline rush
-Emma Stefansky, Thrillist
TOM CRUISE STARS IN THE YEARS BIGGEST MOVIE EVENT
Special features:
TOP GUN: MAVERICK 4K Ultra HD
The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, Masterclass with Tom Cruise Cannes Film Festival, and the two music videos.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray
The TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, and the two music videos.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK DVD
The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Synopsis
After more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOP GUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, Goose. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Street Dates: August 23, 2022 (Digital)
November 1, 2022 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD)
U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language
*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer
**Dolby Atmos enabled devices are also required to experience Dolby Atmos at home. To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.
SEE IT AGAIN IN THEATRES
AND BRING IT HOME ON DIGITAL AUGUST 23, 2022
WITH OVER 110 MINUTES OF BONUS CONTENT
One of the greatest movies ever made
-Joey Paur, Geek Tyrant
A high-octane spectacle the likes of which the world has never seen
-Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
The perfect adrenaline rush
-Emma Stefansky, Thrillist
TOM CRUISE STARS IN THE YEARS BIGGEST MOVIE EVENT
Special features:
- Ready for Flight - Witness the most intense training program as the cast prepares to shoot in the fighter jet under the influence of multiple G-forces.
- Breaking New Ground - Shooting TOP GUN: MAVERICK - Get ready for take off as you join the cast and crew behind the scenes of TOP GUN: MAVERICK on a mission to film the most spectacular flight scenes ever!
- A LOVE LETTER TO AVIATION - Tom Cruise shares his passion for the art of flight while flying his own machine: a WWII P-51 Mustang that would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
- The Creation of the Darkstar - Get a glimpse of the future of aviation - well beyond the Mach-10 limit - through the impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the film.
- "Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga Music Video - Watch Lady Gaga's music video for the hit lead single from the TOP GUN: MAVERICK soundtrack.
- I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic Music Video - Watch the music video for the new song from OneRepublic.
- Masterclass with Tom Cruise - Cannes Film Festival - Tom Cruise talks about his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (only included on the 4K Ultra HD)
TOP GUN: MAVERICK 4K Ultra HD
The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, Masterclass with Tom Cruise Cannes Film Festival, and the two music videos.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray
The TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as Cleared For Take Off, Breaking New Ground Filming Top Gun: Maverick, A Love Letter To Aviation, Forging The Darkstar, and the two music videos.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK DVD
The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Synopsis
After more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOP GUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, Goose. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Street Dates: August 23, 2022 (Digital)
November 1, 2022 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD)
U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language
*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer
**Dolby Atmos enabled devices are also required to experience Dolby Atmos at home. To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,615
Received 465 Likes on 339 Posts
Re: Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
I'll finally get to watch this next week!
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,509
Received 1,705 Likes on 1,133 Posts
Re: Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
This is one of the few Blu-rays I plan on buying this year. Im excited. It was such a fun movie.
The supplemental material looks like a bunch of ego stroking featurettes for Tom Cruise but, screw it, Ill watch anyway.
The supplemental material looks like a bunch of ego stroking featurettes for Tom Cruise but, screw it, Ill watch anyway.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,543
Received 293 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
I preordered the Steelbook from Walmart a couple months back to get free shipping on something I wanted. Hopefully they update the release date to Nov 1 soon.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,530
Received 3,289 Likes on 2,191 Posts
Re: Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
I preordered the Steelbook from Walmart a couple months back to get free shipping on something I wanted. Hopefully they update the release date to Nov 1 soon.
#6
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,772
Received 1,967 Likes on 1,439 Posts
Re: Top Gun: Maverick - 11/1/22
I’ll pay week 1 prices when it comes in November. Thats how much I enjoyed this.
Looks like no “free” streaming on Paramount plus yet.
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,543
Received 293 Likes on 185 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off