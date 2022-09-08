Jurassic World: Dominion -- Extended Edition 4K UHD and BD -- 8/16/22

Quote: BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL: EXTENDED VERSION - An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening

- An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening BATTLE AT BIG ROCK** - Directed by Colin Trevorrow,the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow,the short film takes place one year after the events of in Big Rock National Park. A NEW BREED OF VFX - VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME - Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD . UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET - Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life. MAYHEM IN MALTA - A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta. SCARY REAL SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS - Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic. INSIDE THE DIMETRODON - Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it. CREATING A PLAGUE - Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed. PASSING THE BATA..N - Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it. GIGA-BITE - Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.

FINAL NIGHT - Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

Twitter



I bought the 5-movie 4K box set during Prime Days and I'll probably get this when it's cheaper to complete the series. I didn't think it was nearly as bad as some made it out to be.





The theatrical version is currently available on demand. I bought the 5-movie 4K box set during Prime Days and I'll probably get this when it's cheaper to complete the series. I didn't think it was nearly as bad as some made it out to be.The theatrical version is currently available on demand.

The extended cut was apparently overseen by the director. It's now 2 hours and 40 minutes.Steve Weintraub from Collider flew to Malta for a press junket for the home video release. And he says it's better than the theatrical version