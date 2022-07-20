ROB ZOMBIE'S THE MUNSTERS: Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital - Sept. 27, 2022
Rob Zombies The Munsters reboot will be available for digital purchase and on Blu-Ray on Sept. 27. The premiere date was announced along with the release of a new Munsters trailer.
The film will be available on Netflix later in the year. Zombie had announced recently that the film would also head to Netflix, writing, This fall we are gonna spook-out like its 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix. The digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will include over an hour of Collectors Edition bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage with Zombie and the cast and feature commentary by Zombie that takes viewers deep inside the haunted adventure.
