ROB ZOMBIE'S THE MUNSTERS: Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital - Sept. 27, 2022

ROB ZOMBIE'S THE MUNSTERS: Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital - Sept. 27, 2022

   
07-20-22, 09:46 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
gerrythedon
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,762
Received 97 Likes on 92 Posts
ROB ZOMBIE'S THE MUNSTERS: Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital - Sept. 27, 2022
Rob Zombies The Munsters reboot will be available for digital purchase and on Blu-Ray on Sept. 27. The premiere date was announced along with the release of a new Munsters trailer.

The film will be available on Netflix later in the year. Zombie had announced recently that the film would also head to Netflix, writing, This fall we are gonna spook-out like its 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix. The digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will include over an hour of Collectors Edition bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage with Zombie and the cast and feature commentary by Zombie that takes viewers deep inside the haunted adventure.






https://variety.com/2022/film/news/r...ix-1235318839/
