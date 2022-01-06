Space Monster Wangmagwi (1967) - coming to Blu-ray courtesy of SRS Cinema

Quote:

Distributor SRS Cinema has licensed North American home media rights to the Golden Fleece of obscure unreleased kaiju films!



Outside of the 1930s Japanese King Kongs, the original DAIBUTSU KAIKOKU, and the 1962 version of BULGASARI (Pulgasari), which are all considered lost films... the Korean production SPACE MONSTER WANGMAGWI (우주괴인 왕마귀, Ujugoein Wangmagwi, 1967) is the most sought after of obscure unreleased kaiju movies. It was thought lost for decades until the Korean Film Archive recently held a few festival screenings in their home country.



Directed by Gwon Hyeok-jin (THE SWORDSMAN), this sci-fi film depicts the arrival of a gigantic space creature named Wangmagwi (Big Devil) who plans to conquer the Earth. Landing in Korea, the alien goes on a rampage of destruction.