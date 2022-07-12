DVD Talk Forum

04-26-22, 11:24 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 16,425
Received 840 Likes on 639 Posts
ST Lower Decks S2 - 12 July 2022 Blu and DVD
https://trekmovie.com/2022/04/25/sta...y-dvd-in-july/


In addition to the ten episodes from season two, the Blu-ray and DVD sets include the following special features:
  • A SOUND FOUNDATION  The first season of Lower Decks earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a (half-hour) Comedy or Drama Series, or Animation for the episode No Small Parts. As sound for an animated series is particularly important, go behind the scenes in an interview with the team that creates the dynamic audio for Lower Decks while they discuss how they bring the series to life.
  • LOWER DECKTIONARY: SEASON TWO  The start of Season Two sees our heroes separated by death and distance. In this featurette, take a deep dive into all things Season Two through interviews with the producers, cast and creatives about developing and executing the characters journeys in the second season.
  • SEASON TWO EASTER EGGS (Episodes 201-210)
  • SEASON TWO ANIMATICS (Episodes 201-210)
  • AUDIO COMMENTARIES:
    • EP 202 Kayshon, His Eyes Open by Mike McMahan, Jack Quaid and Jonathan Frakes
    • EP 205 An Embarrassment of Dooplers by Mike McMahan and Jack Quaid
    • EP 207 Where Pleasant Fountains Lie by Tawny Newsome, Paul Scheer and Garrick Bernard
    • EP 209 wej Duj by Mike McMahan, Gabrielle Ruiz and Kathryn Lyn
No word on a Blu steelbook to match the first season, I certainly hope it happens.
