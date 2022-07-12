ST Lower Decks S2 - 12 July 2022 Blu and DVD
ST Lower Decks S2 - 12 July 2022 Blu and DVD
https://trekmovie.com/2022/04/25/sta...y-dvd-in-july/
No word on a Blu steelbook to match the first season, I certainly hope it happens.
In addition to the ten episodes from season two, the Blu-ray and DVD sets include the following special features:
- A SOUND FOUNDATION The first season of Lower Decks earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a (half-hour) Comedy or Drama Series, or Animation for the episode No Small Parts. As sound for an animated series is particularly important, go behind the scenes in an interview with the team that creates the dynamic audio for Lower Decks while they discuss how they bring the series to life.
- LOWER DECKTIONARY: SEASON TWO The start of Season Two sees our heroes separated by death and distance. In this featurette, take a deep dive into all things Season Two through interviews with the producers, cast and creatives about developing and executing the characters journeys in the second season.
- SEASON TWO EASTER EGGS (Episodes 201-210)
- SEASON TWO ANIMATICS (Episodes 201-210)
- AUDIO COMMENTARIES:
- EP 202 Kayshon, His Eyes Open by Mike McMahan, Jack Quaid and Jonathan Frakes
- EP 205 An Embarrassment of Dooplers by Mike McMahan and Jack Quaid
- EP 207 Where Pleasant Fountains Lie by Tawny Newsome, Paul Scheer and Garrick Bernard
- EP 209 wej Duj by Mike McMahan, Gabrielle Ruiz and Kathryn Lyn
