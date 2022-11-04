DVD Talk Forum

DISNEY*PIXAR TURNING RED: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD - May 3, 2022

   
DISNEY*PIXAR TURNING RED: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD - May 3, 2022
https://www.cartoonbrew.com/home-entertainment/turning-red-udh-bluray-deleted-scenes-214939.html


Bonus Features
  • Audio Commentary: View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi.
  • Life of a Shot: Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene  from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting.
  • Build Your Own Boy Band: Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band members persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band.
  • Ani-Mei-Tion: Because Meis heightened emotionality is central to the story, it was important that her look and movement reflect that energy. Learn how Domee Shi led the animation team to incorporate hints of expressive anime to create Meis lovable, dynamic character.
Deleted Scenes
  • Introduction: Director Domee Shi will introduce the half-dozen scenes that didnt make the films final cut.
  • Intro Meilin: In an alternate opening, Ming and young Mei have their portrait taken in a studio.
  • Taming The Panda: With help from her mother, Mei learns to control her magical shapeshifting abilities more or less.
  • The Debate: Mei and her rival Tyler, give impassioned speeches in a campaign for class president.
  • Fei And Christina Hang: Mei shares a banana split and her feelings with Aunt Christina.
  • 4*TOWN Dilemma: Mei gets tickets to a 4*TOWN concert, but mom wont let her go.
  • Roping In Leo: Mei learns some of Leos secrets while begging him to help her stay out of trouble.
Alternate Ending: Mei gets a seat next to her 4*TOWN favorite Robaire on a flight to California.
Re: DISNEY*PIXAR TURNING RED: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD - May 3, 2022

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/turning...?skuId=6501391



https://www.target.com/p/turning-red...71#lnk=sametab



https://www.walmart.com/ip/Turning-R...-Pin/936299018
