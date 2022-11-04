THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,595
Received 73 Likes on 70 Posts
THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022
https://collider.com/the-batman-4k-b...es-commentary/
The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:
The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
The Batman DVD:
The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:
The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
- Vengeance In The Making
- Vengeance Meets Justice
- The Batman: Genesis
- Becoming Catwoman
- Looking for Vengeance
- Anatomy of The Car Chase
- Anatomy of The Wingsuit
- A Transformation: The Penguin
- The Batmobile
- Unpacking The Icons
- Deleted Scenes with Directors Commentary
The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
- Vengeance In The Making
- Vengeance Meets Justice
- The Batman: Genesis
- Becoming Catwoman
- Looking for Vengeance
- Anatomy of The Car Chase
- Anatomy of The Wingsuit
- A Transformation: The Penguin
- The Batmobile
- Deleted Scenes with Directors Commentary
The Batman DVD:
- Unpacking The Icons
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,595
Received 73 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/the-bat...?skuId=6503607
https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Batma...Copy/785361460
Showing regular edition as of now. Probably an exclusive cover.
https://www.target.com/p/the-batman-...40#lnk=sametab
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off