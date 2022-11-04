DVD Talk Forum

THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022
https://collider.com/the-batman-4k-b...es-commentary/

The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:

The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
  1. Vengeance In The Making
  2. Vengeance Meets Justice
  3. The Batman: Genesis
  4. Becoming Catwoman
  5. Looking for Vengeance
  6. Anatomy of The Car Chase
  7. Anatomy of The Wingsuit
  8. A Transformation: The Penguin
  9. The Batmobile
  10. Unpacking The Icons
  11. Deleted Scenes with Directors Commentary

The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
  1. Vengeance In The Making
  2. Vengeance Meets Justice
  3. The Batman: Genesis
  4. Becoming Catwoman
  5. Looking for Vengeance
  6. Anatomy of The Car Chase
  7. Anatomy of The Wingsuit
  8. A Transformation: The Penguin
  9. The Batmobile
  10. Deleted Scenes with Directors Commentary

The Batman DVD:
  1. Unpacking The Icons
Re: THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/the-bat...?skuId=6503607



https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Batma...Copy/785361460





Showing regular edition as of now. Probably an exclusive cover.
https://www.target.com/p/the-batman-...40#lnk=sametab
