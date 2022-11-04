DVD Talk Forum

THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)

   
THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
https://collider.com/the-batman-4k-b...es-commentary/

The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:

The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
  1. Vengeance In The Making
  2. Vengeance Meets Justice
  3. The Batman: Genesis
  4. Becoming Catwoman
  5. Looking for Vengeance
  6. Anatomy of The Car Chase
  7. Anatomy of The Wingsuit
  8. A Transformation: The Penguin
  9. The Batmobile
  10. Unpacking The Icons
  11. Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
  1. Vengeance In The Making
  2. Vengeance Meets Justice
  3. The Batman: Genesis
  4. Becoming Catwoman
  5. Looking for Vengeance
  6. Anatomy of The Car Chase
  7. Anatomy of The Wingsuit
  8. A Transformation: The Penguin
  9. The Batmobile
  10. Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

The Batman DVD:
  1. Unpacking The Icons
Re: THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/the-bat...?skuId=6503607



https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Batma...Copy/785361460





Showing regular edition as of now. Probably an exclusive cover.
https://www.target.com/p/the-batman-...40#lnk=sametab





Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
Here is the 4K UHD artwork. You can see it in the 2nd picture above in that box set.



and it looks like Target will have some exclusive bonus content
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
Yes I already had posted the special editions and regular covers in 2nd post. And if true, the exclusive content is which is gonna appear in one of the other region releases. Hopefully on disc and not digital.
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
Oh I see, I missed your edit when you added them in.

I'll probably get the Target edition with the bonus content.
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I pre-ordered the Steelbook (along with Turning Red Steelbook) last night. I hope the BB picture is wrong and it's also a 3-disc like shown on Walmart version. Overseas Steelbooks are also showing a 3rd (special features) disc.
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I would have preferred this one


French version




Italy version
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I just may hold off and pick this up in June when I’m in Italy and get that steelbook.
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I think Ill grab the Best Buy Steelbook.
