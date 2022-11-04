THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
https://collider.com/the-batman-4k-b...es-commentary/
The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:
The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
The Batman DVD:
The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:
The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:
- Vengeance In The Making
- Vengeance Meets Justice
- The Batman: Genesis
- Becoming Catwoman
- Looking for Vengeance
- Anatomy of The Car Chase
- Anatomy of The Wingsuit
- A Transformation: The Penguin
- The Batmobile
- Unpacking The Icons
- Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary
The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:
- Vengeance In The Making
- Vengeance Meets Justice
- The Batman: Genesis
- Becoming Catwoman
- Looking for Vengeance
- Anatomy of The Car Chase
- Anatomy of The Wingsuit
- A Transformation: The Penguin
- The Batmobile
- Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary
The Batman DVD:
- Unpacking The Icons
Last edited by gerrythedon; 04-11-22 at 03:43 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: THE BATMAN: May 24, 2022
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/the-bat...?skuId=6503607
https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Batma...Copy/785361460
Showing regular edition as of now. Probably an exclusive cover.
https://www.target.com/p/the-batman-...40#lnk=sametab
Last edited by gerrythedon; 04-11-22 at 03:45 PM.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,874
Received 1,571 Likes on 1,159 Posts
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
Here is the 4K UHD artwork. You can see it in the 2nd picture above in that box set.
https://twitter.com/TheEricGoldman/s...z8y-HFVp0yJ4Sg
and it looks like Target will have some exclusive bonus content
https://twitter.com/HighDefDiscNews/...z8y-HFVp0yJ4Sg
https://twitter.com/TheEricGoldman/s...z8y-HFVp0yJ4Sg
and it looks like Target will have some exclusive bonus content
https://twitter.com/HighDefDiscNews/...z8y-HFVp0yJ4Sg
#5
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,874
Received 1,571 Likes on 1,159 Posts
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
Oh I see, I missed your edit when you added them in.
I'll probably get the Target edition with the bonus content.
I'll probably get the Target edition with the bonus content.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I would have preferred this one
French version
Italy version
French version
Italy version
#8
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,254
Received 598 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: THE BATMAN: Digital (April 18) - 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD (May 24, 2022)
I just may hold off and pick this up in June when I’m in Italy and get that steelbook.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off