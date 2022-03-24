Chameleon Films - Australia/NZ label for Asian Cinema (Region B)

Quote:

We're very excited to share that our new premium Blu-ray label focused on Asian cinema is almost ready to launch.Our web store is not quite ready to open for pre-orders, but in the meantime we'll soon be able to reveal the first 3 titles that will be released.The films are all new to Blu-ray in Australia/NZ and complemented with exclusive new special features, archival extras, expert audio commentaries and collector's booklets. Each is designed to catch the eye and look awesome on your shelf, with numbered spines and reversible sleeves in high quality clear cases.We're really looking forward to hearing from you about our Blu-ray editions and discovering what you'd like to see from us in the future. Your thoughts and feedback are forever welcome and appreciated.