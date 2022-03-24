Chameleon Films - Australia/NZ label for Asian Cinema (Region B)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,934
Likes: 0
Received 2,367 Likes on 1,619 Posts
Chameleon Films - Australia/NZ label for Asian Cinema (Region B)
Intentional Talk is dead, so I'll put this year. There are folks on this forum who would be into this new label.
Frank Djeng said he will be doing commentaries for 4 of their first releases... all Johnnie To films.
Title Announcement · Spine - 01
BREAKING NEWS · 大事件
Johnnie To · 2004 · Hong Kong · 90 mins
The premiere of Johnnie To’s Breaking News at Cannes marks the moment when art cinema finally embraced the Hong Kong action genre. Here is a film as intelligent as it is tense as it is well-made. From the breathtaking intricacy of its seven-minute opening take, shot on location in a grungy side street in the New Territories, the complex oppositions that form Hong Kong society are subjected to ruthless scrutiny. The familiar opposition of cops and robbers (led by pop-star Richie Jen) is complicated by a further division between no-nonsense street cops (led by Nick Cheung) and the media-savvy inspector (Kelly Chen).
A stake-out goes wrong and a very public shoot-out leads to an official panic. When the violent, though quietly decent bandits are run to ground in a typically cramped apartment building, it sparks a media circus. Inspector Rebecca Fong (Chen) sees the whole thing as a show, as imagery to be manipulated to her advantage, but the outlaws armed with mobile phones and an internet connection, show that two can play that game. Hong Kong may be a city where media spin is king, but To delves beneath the imagery to the gritty realities that make HK truly unique.
EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL FEATURES:
• Limited first-pressing collector's booklet featuring new essays by film writer Hayley Scanlon and film historian Mike Walsh
• New audio commentary by Hong Kong cinema expert Frank Djeng
• "A Propaganda Duel" - a newly extended video essay on Breaking News
• Newly translated and improved optional English subtitles
Archival Extras:
• Melbourne International Film Festival 2004 Q&A with Johnnie To
• Behind the scenes
• Deleted scene
• Photo gallery
• Theatrical trailer
Technical Specifications:
• 2.35:1
• 1080p colour
• Cantonese DTS-HD MA 5.1 · LPCM 2.0
• English subtitles
• Region B
• BD-50
Packaged in a Scanavo full sleeved 14mm clear case with a reversible, numbered sleeve that is clean of classification markings and barcode on the alternative side.
Released June/July [TBC] and available to pre-order soon from the Chameleon Films web store: https://shop.chameleonfilms.com.au/password
We're very excited to share that our new premium Blu-ray label focused on Asian cinema is almost ready to launch.
Our web store is not quite ready to open for pre-orders, but in the meantime we'll soon be able to reveal the first 3 titles that will be released.
The films are all new to Blu-ray in Australia/NZ and complemented with exclusive new special features, archival extras, expert audio commentaries and collector's booklets. Each is designed to catch the eye and look awesome on your shelf, with numbered spines and reversible sleeves in high quality clear cases.
We're really looking forward to hearing from you about our Blu-ray editions and discovering what you'd like to see from us in the future. Your thoughts and feedback are forever welcome and appreciated.
https://shop.chameleonfilms.com.au/password
Our web store is not quite ready to open for pre-orders, but in the meantime we'll soon be able to reveal the first 3 titles that will be released.
The films are all new to Blu-ray in Australia/NZ and complemented with exclusive new special features, archival extras, expert audio commentaries and collector's booklets. Each is designed to catch the eye and look awesome on your shelf, with numbered spines and reversible sleeves in high quality clear cases.
We're really looking forward to hearing from you about our Blu-ray editions and discovering what you'd like to see from us in the future. Your thoughts and feedback are forever welcome and appreciated.
https://shop.chameleonfilms.com.au/password
Title Announcement · Spine - 01
BREAKING NEWS · 大事件
Johnnie To · 2004 · Hong Kong · 90 mins
The premiere of Johnnie To’s Breaking News at Cannes marks the moment when art cinema finally embraced the Hong Kong action genre. Here is a film as intelligent as it is tense as it is well-made. From the breathtaking intricacy of its seven-minute opening take, shot on location in a grungy side street in the New Territories, the complex oppositions that form Hong Kong society are subjected to ruthless scrutiny. The familiar opposition of cops and robbers (led by pop-star Richie Jen) is complicated by a further division between no-nonsense street cops (led by Nick Cheung) and the media-savvy inspector (Kelly Chen).
A stake-out goes wrong and a very public shoot-out leads to an official panic. When the violent, though quietly decent bandits are run to ground in a typically cramped apartment building, it sparks a media circus. Inspector Rebecca Fong (Chen) sees the whole thing as a show, as imagery to be manipulated to her advantage, but the outlaws armed with mobile phones and an internet connection, show that two can play that game. Hong Kong may be a city where media spin is king, but To delves beneath the imagery to the gritty realities that make HK truly unique.
EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL FEATURES:
• Limited first-pressing collector's booklet featuring new essays by film writer Hayley Scanlon and film historian Mike Walsh
• New audio commentary by Hong Kong cinema expert Frank Djeng
• "A Propaganda Duel" - a newly extended video essay on Breaking News
• Newly translated and improved optional English subtitles
Archival Extras:
• Melbourne International Film Festival 2004 Q&A with Johnnie To
• Behind the scenes
• Deleted scene
• Photo gallery
• Theatrical trailer
Technical Specifications:
• 2.35:1
• 1080p colour
• Cantonese DTS-HD MA 5.1 · LPCM 2.0
• English subtitles
• Region B
• BD-50
Packaged in a Scanavo full sleeved 14mm clear case with a reversible, numbered sleeve that is clean of classification markings and barcode on the alternative side.
Released June/July [TBC] and available to pre-order soon from the Chameleon Films web store: https://shop.chameleonfilms.com.au/password
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off