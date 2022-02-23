Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
Goes hand in hand with the other thread I posted on movies you didn't like but bought for audio/video. This one is about being a completionist.
I have a bunch of these flicks that I've bought simply to have every movie in a series/franchise or episode of a TV show.
Most recently, Matrix Ressurections comes to mind.
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
I used to do this more. Ive gotten better about not being so OCD and feeling the need to buy things I dont like simply to fill a gap in my collection.
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
Lesser Dario Argento films would be an example for me, like Dracula 3D, and I'd buy Mother of Tears even though I found it completely unwatchable on TV. I'm trying to back away from just-for-the-sake-of-completionism, but it'd be tough to have a near-complete Argento filmography and not fill in those few dreadful gaps.
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
I'll eventually get Matrix Resurrections when the price is right.
Otherwise, every single Transformers movie fits in this thread for me.
