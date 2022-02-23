DVD Talk Forum

Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist

   
Old 02-23-22, 02:16 PM
Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
Goes hand in hand with the other thread I posted on movies you didn't like but bought for audio/video. This one is about being a completionist.

I have a bunch of these flicks that I've bought simply to have every movie in a series/franchise or episode of a TV show.

Most recently, Matrix Ressurections comes to mind.
Old 02-23-22, 02:20 PM
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
I used to do this more. Ive gotten better about not being so OCD and feeling the need to buy things I dont like simply to fill a gap in my collection.
Old 02-23-22, 02:26 PM
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
Lesser Dario Argento films would be an example for me, like Dracula 3D, and I'd buy Mother of Tears even though I found it completely unwatchable on TV. I'm trying to back away from just-for-the-sake-of-completionism, but it'd be tough to have a near-complete Argento filmography and not fill in those few dreadful gaps.
Old 02-23-22, 02:32 PM
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist
I'll eventually get Matrix Resurrections when the price is right.

Otherwise, every single Transformers movie fits in this thread for me.
Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation

