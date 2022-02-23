Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.

Films you don't really like but bought because your a completionist

Goes hand in hand with the other thread I posted on movies you didn't like but bought for audio/video. This one is about being a completionist.



I have a bunch of these flicks that I've bought simply to have every movie in a series/franchise or episode of a TV show.



Most recently, Matrix Ressurections comes to mind.

