A lament for pysical media and/or video stores

HD Talk

A lament for pysical media and/or video stores

   
01-12-22, 06:22 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,977
Likes: 0
Received 125 Likes on 77 Posts
A lament for pysical media and/or video stores
Well, it finally happened. Went to the one DVD/Bluray shop left in town and they are going out of business. Much of my bluray collection came from this place run by this amazing guy and his family. He knew his stuff, knew his mainstays by name and always worked on getting you what you were looking for. Streaming and the pandemic, he said today, just did him in. Sad to see all the shelves empty (he even was still renting movies out).

I know streaming is here to stay but, and now I'm feeling old, but I just like holding a product, opening it, popping a disc into a player. Seriously, in Disney would release shows like WandaVision and the Madalorian on bluray I'd buy them but I guess I'm a minority in that department.

So, here's a thread to lament the probably slow passing of physical media.

To those who visit:

Why do you still purchase instead of sticking to streaming?
Got any video store stories to share?
01-12-22, 06:58 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,975
Received 491 Likes on 387 Posts
Re: A lament for pysical media and/or video stores
Boutique labels is all I really buy these days. Some odd sets and random movies if I feel like it.

It’s been passing slow since 2008 for the most part.
01-12-22, 07:04 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
clckworang's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 8,644
Received 376 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: A lament for pysical media and/or video stores
I've stuck by physical media for the quality and selection. Streaming still can't quite compete with the quality of presentation. Plus, you must rely on your internet connection. And I was reminded of how great an asset my collection can be during this last horror challenge. A friend who lives out of town kept wanting to watch many of the same movies that I was. Many weren't streaming at all or were only at places where he didn't have a membership or had commercial interruptions. I didn't have to worry about any of that. Streaming is a great tool, but it's not the definitive one for me.
