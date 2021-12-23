Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection -- 4K UHD -- 2/1/22
Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection -- 4K UHD -- 2/1/22
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has packaged three Ghostbusters movies into the Ultimate Collection releasing February 1, 2022. The 8-disc collection releases day-and-date with Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.
The collection includes Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), as well as a Special Features disc and Making Ghostbusters disc.
Oddly enough, this collection does not include the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.
The edition also includes a photobook and special packaging replica of the Ghost Trap to hold all the Blu-ray cases.
Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection is list-priced $149 US. Buy on Amazon
Paul Feig was disappointed that Sony chose to not include his 2016 film in the set
the 2016 movie was a dumpster fire but it still seems odd not to include it in a "collection" like this.
Well…it was a “dumpster fire”, so it makes complete sense NOT to add it in a collection like this. Cute set, but I just want the content for this, not the Ghost Trap.
I'm torn on including ATC. It's not in the same continuity as the other three so I can see not including it, but it was still a major story in the franchise.
