Re: Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection -- 4K UHD -- 2/1/22

Quote: E Unit Originally Posted by Well…it was a “dumpster fire”, so it makes complete sense NOT to add it in a collection like this. Cute set, but I just want the content for this, not the Ghost Trap.

do they include the Kristal Skull in an Indy set? I feel it's a trash movie but it's part of the lore if you will. I can't see how they can have used the Ghostbusters name in 2016 and not at least do a bare-bones disc to include. (not trying to start an argument.)