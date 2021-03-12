DVD Talk Forum

All WDAS films on Blu-ray
Okay, here is a list of all Walt Disney Animation Studios films released so far on Blu-ray.

1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
2. Pinocchio
3. Fantasia *
4. Dumbo
5. Bambi
6. Saludos Amigos *
7. The Three Caballeros *
8. Make Mine Music *
9. Fun and Fancy Free
10. Melody Time *
11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
12. Cinderella
13. Alice in Wonderland
14. Peter Pan
15. Lady and the Tramp
16. Sleeping Beauty
17. 101 Dalmatians
18. The Sword in the Stone
19. The Jungle Book x
20. The Aristocats
21. Robin Hood
22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
23. The Rescuers
24. The Fox and the Hound
25. The Black Cauldron *
26. The Great Mouse Detective
27. Oliver & Company
28. The Little Mermaid ^
29. The Rescuers Down Under
30. Beauty and the Beast ^
31. Aladdin ^
32. The Lion King ^
33. Pocahontas
34. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
35. Hercules
36. Mulan ^
37. Tarzan
38. Fantasia 2000 *
39. Dinosaur
40. The Emperor's New Groove
41. Atlantis: The Lost Empire
42. Lilo & Stitch
43. Treasure Planet
44. Brother Bear
45. Home on the Range
46. Chicken Little
47. Meet the Robinsons
48. Bolt
49. The Princess and the Frog ^
50. Tangled ^
51. Winnie the Pooh
52. Wreck-It Ralph ^
53. Frozen ^
54. Big Hero 6 ^
55. Zootopia ^
56. Moana ^
57. Ralph Breaks the Internet ^
58. Frozen II ^
59. Raya and the Last Dragon ^
60. Encanto ~

*: Currently a Disney Movie Club Exclusive
^: On 4K Ultra HD disc
x: Currently unavailable/OOP in general retail stores (except in online/thrift Stores)
~: Coming soon
